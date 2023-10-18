Austin Lobster Roll Specialist Opens Third Location in Dripping Springs

New England seafood restaurant Garbo’s Lobster is opening its third location in Dripping Springs next year. It is found at 136 Drifting Wind Run (close to the Deep Eddy Vodka tasting room) as of Monday, April 1.

The new location of Garbo’s features many of the dishes the restaurant is known for, like lobster rolls (both hot with butter and cold with mayonnaise), fish and chips, and oysters. New at this location is an expanded raw bar, including seafood towers, crudos, and oysters and caviar from Island Creek Oyster Co. There’s also the wine program curated by beverage director Josh Loving, who is the co-owner of cocktail bar Small Victory and had previously been the beverage director for fancy steakhouse Jeffrey’s.

Connor’s Creamery, the soft-serve ice cream located next to the North Austin location of Garbo’s, will also open a takeout window in the building. The restaurant seats 150 people and includes two event spaces.

In a press release, owner Heidi Garbo said that Austin was becoming oversaturated with great food and Dripping Springs represents an “underserved market for exceptional cuisine.” This location took over the address that had belonged to French restaurant La Vacher, which opened in August 2020 and closed in January 2023.

Garbo opened Garbo’s as a food truck in 2013. The first Garbo’s restaurant opened in Wells Branch in 2014, but that location closed in 2020 to move to a new location in far North Austin. Garbo’s also took over the former Counter Cafe on Lamar in March 2023.

According to its website, Garbo’s Dripping Springs hours are from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and then from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Related Where to Eat in Dripping Springs

Update, April 3, 2024: This article, originally published on October 18, 2023, has been updated to correct the location of Connor’s Creamery and clarify the raw bar offerings, and to reflect its opening date and hours..