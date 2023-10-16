Austin Bar Nickel City Turns Into Moe’s Tavern From ‘The Simpsons’ for Halloween Again

In what has become an Austin Halloween tradition, Central East Austin bar Nickel City has turned into Moe’s Tavern from The Simpsons again this year. The pop-up started on Friday, October 13 and runs through Halloween on Tuesday, October 31.

New to this year’s Halloween festivities at Nickel is a two-day event with legendary former Simpsons writer Bill Oakley, who also runs a food-centered podcast dubbed the Streamed Hams Society. He’ll host meet-and-greet sessions with people on Thursday and Friday, October 19 and 20 from 5 to 8 p.m.

And then, Nickel is hosting Austin Mexican restaurant Nixta Taqueria for a drinks/food event that same week at its Cash Only bar in the back. Titled The Bumblebee Man x Nixta Taqueria, the actually cash-only menu will feature cocktails with Mexican whiskey Abasolo and a Nixta licor de elote, as well as space glizzies (aka crispy hot dogs) by chef Edgar Rico. All proceeds from this pop-up will go towards the restaurant’s fund supporting staff during its permitting issues. This one takes place on Wednesday, October 18, from 7 to 9 p.m.

And then, generally, Nickel’s Simpsons drinks include an updated take on its Flaming Moe cocktail, with a “cherry kough syrup” and whatever Homer’s mix is, plus a bunch of rums, Amaro Montenegro, grapefruit, and bitters that comes with a lime floater that, yes lit on fire. There’s a maximum order of two per person. Other cocktails include the Malk Punch with a cacao nib-infused bourbon; the Bart vs. Australia with blue curaçao and whiskey, and the Spicy Marge margarita.

The Prank Calls section includes simpler cocktails like the Anita Bath with gin, lemon, and sparkling wine; and the Olivier Kolzoff with tequila, pamplemousse, lime, and grapefruit. Then there are Squishees (frozen cocktails) in its fall-themed pumpkin spice Irish coffee and the tropical-ish Ha-Ha, Nerd! Beers come adorned with red Duff labels. Then finally, there are the Treehouse of Horror Shooters with options like that kough syrup and the Power Plant Sludge with a green tea-infused whiskey and peach liqueur.

Nickel’s on-site truck Delray Cafe has also turned into Krusty Burger. This means the truck is slinging the namesake smash burger, as well as Cloggers, Barney’s Fried Bologna sandwich, and the Frying Dutchman (a fried fish sandwich).

Elsewhere at Nickel City/Moe’s Tavern are giant Simpsons character cut-outs, neon signs with Flaming Moes and a custom Homer Simpson, bartenders dressed up as characters, and a Simpsons arcade game with bowling.

This is the fifth year Nickel has donned this Simpsons pop-up, which started in 2018.