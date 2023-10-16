 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Niall Horan and Hozier Watched Rugby at South Austin Irish Pub During ACL

Plus, Jack Allen’s Kitchen’s expanding into Hutto, and more news

by Nadia Chaudhury
Austin City Limits Music Festival’s Irish performers — former One Directioner and solo artist Niall Horan and musician Hozier (aka Andrew John Hozier-Byrne) — spent time in the city supporting their country’s rugby team. The two and their bands watched the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals at South Austin Irish bar Kelly’s Irish Pub over the weekend, as seen through an Instagram story posted by the bar. During their respective sets on Sunday, October 15, they each referenced hanging out in the bar, drinking beers, and mourning the loss, but that they had a lot of fun spending time in Austin.

Austin restaurant expansion

Texas comfort food restaurant mini-chain Jack Allen’s Kitchen is opening its sixth location in Hutto next year. It’ll be found within the Hutto Co-Op District at 420 Highway 79 starting sometime in the summer of 2024. This will be the first time the company is building a restaurant from the ground up (instead of inheriting an older restaurant space). It’ll serve lunch, dinner, weekend brunch, cocktails, wines, and beers.

Wine bar expansions

Tapped wine bar chain Sixty Vines is opening its first Austin location next year, as reported by Austin Business Journal. It’ll be found at 3401 Esperanza Crossing in the Domain starting in the summer of 2024. It’s taking over what was a location of California Pizza Kitchen. Sixty’s overarching Dallas-based company FB Society also oversees Velvet Taco (which has a location in the Domain Northside), Whiskey Cake Kitchen (which opened its first Austin-area location in Round Rock last fall), and other restaurants.

Tracking Austin food and drink events

To celebrate Austin ice cream mini-chain Lick Honest Ice Cream’s 12th anniversary, it’ll give out free scoops this week. It’ll be available at all locations on Tuesday, October 17 from 7 p.m until each store is closed.

