Austin Italian Restaurant Juliet Is Opening in Georgetown

Austin restaurant Juliet Italian Kitchen is opening its third location later this year. The restaurant will be found in Georgetown at 701 South Main Street starting in October. The two-story Old Masonic Lodge building space will be revamped to fit its aesthetic; there will be a bar upstairs and a patio. The menu will include its typical Italian dishes such as pastas, pizzas, and more, all under chef Dane Grogg, plus wines and cocktails. Juliet opened on Barton Springs Road in 2015, expanded into the Arboretum in 2021, and then opened two ghost kitchen restaurants Benvolio’s (in 2021) and Little Juliet in 2022.

Coming attractions

Growing Austin Chinese delivery/takeout restaurant Tso is opening its two new locations next year. The first will be found at 801 Wells Branch Parkway, Suite 120 in Pflugerville starting sometime mid-2024. The second will be at 1824 West Slaughter Lane, Suite 204 in far south Austin opening sometime in late 2024. These will be the company’s overall fifth and sixth locations throughout the Austin area.

Food-focused grants

Austin’s Office of Sustainability announced the awardees of its Food Justice Mini Grants in October. This includes the community fridge program ATX Free Fridge, which is actually opening one at Brentwood Social House. The grant will go towards its Shop for the Fridge program where people can buy items for the fridges, such as fruit. There’s also nonprofit More Than Welcome, which helps refugees and people seeking asylum with grocery gift cards as well as transportation to and from markets and translation help. The full list is available online.

Mexican American food company Siete Family Foods also announced the winners of its Juntos Fund, supporting Latina-run food businesses. Austin awardees include Mariela Camacho of bakery Comadre Panadería (receiving $10,000), and Mexican restaurant La Cocina de Consuelo (getting $15,000).

Tracking Austin food pop-ups

Cambodian pop-up Ming Da’s is throwing an event at East Austin tea shop Terrazzo Tea this week. The menu will include lort cha ( stir-fried pin noodles) and siach ko chaika (beef skewers). It’s happening on Thursday, October 12 from 4 to 8 p.m. or until everything is sold out at 1923 East Seventh Street, Suite 150 for walk-up orders only.

Malaysian desserts pop-up Austin Kuih Co. is offering sweets at Brentwood vintage shop Okasan this weekend. The a la carte menu includes items like kuih lapis (a layered rice flour and coconut milk cake), bingka ubi kayu (a cassava cake), and kuik talam pandan (coconut and pandan custard cake). It takes place on Saturday, October 14 starting at 2:30 p.m. at 6001 Burnet Road. Preorders can be placed online; there will be some walk-up orders available.

Important Austin taco truck Con Todo is embarking on a regular pop-up residency starting this week. It’ll be found at the Camp East space within the wine bar Cork and Screw on Thursdays and Fridays from 4:30 to 10 p.m. each of those days.

Tracking Austin other food/drink events

Cold-brew coffee liqueur company Mr Black organized a nation-wide espresso martini event where participating bars and restaurants — including in Austin — will offer the caffeinated cocktail made with its booze. This includes Drop Kick, Equipment Room, Half Step, Swift’s Attic, the Treasury, and Upstairs at Caroline’s. It started on October 9 and runs through Sunday, October 15.

Downtown hotel restaurant Wax Myrtle’s is throwing a Latin Heritage Night event this week, co-hosted with collective Austin Latinas Unidas. Along with Latinx vendors, there will be food by Guatemalan food truck Tacos al Quetzel (run by the son of the restaurant’s sous chef Edgar Cua), as well as Besitos Chamoy, popsicle spot Ice Queen Frozen Delights, and chocolate shop Cinful Sweets. It takes place on Thursday, October 12 from 6:30 to 9:3 p.m.