Korean Barbecue and Hot Pot Chain Will Open Two All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in Austin

Korean restaurant chain K Pot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot plans on opening two locations in Austin at some point. Eater Austin previously reported that the first will be found in Sunset Valley at 5200 Brodie Lane. The second will be in the Arboretum neighborhood at 10000 Research Boulevard. There are no opening dates available yet.

K Pot offers both all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue and Korean hot pot. For the Korean barbecue, people can cook meats and vegetables using the table grills. Meat options include spicy beef bulgogi, brisket, steak, short ribs, garlic chicken, smoked garlic pork belly, mussels, pineapples, pumpkins, and potatoes.

And then, for the Korean hot pot, people can cook vegetables and meats in hot simmering pots of broth at their tables. Broths include Thai tom yum, Sichuan spicy, the vegetarian tomato soup, and the Japanese miso. These meats include an array of sliced options such as pork to beef belly to lamb to chicken; then there are Spam, crab meat, quail eggs, fish roe balls, dumplings, noodles (udon, ramen), rice cakes, fried taro, lotus roof, seaweed, mushrooms, and much more. There are also a bunch of dipping sauces.

K Pot began in 2018 in Flushing, New York, and grew with locations across the country. There are several in the Houston area, and a new one just opened in San Antonio this month (could this mean that Austin is next?). There are plans for locations in Fort Worth and Arlington too.

