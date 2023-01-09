 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Super-Popular Canadian Chain Tim Hortons Wants to Open in Austin

The restaurant chain is looking to run 40 to 50 franchise locations in the city

by Nadia Chaudhury

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Coffee and breakfast sandwiches and doughnuts with Tim Hortons branding.
Coffee and food from Tim Hortons
Tim Hortons

Canadian coffee house and doughnut shop chain Tim Hortons is looking to open in Austin for the first time, as reported by Austin Business Journal. There are no set locations or projected opening dates as of yet.

Tim Hortons’ parent company Restaurant Brands International is looking to partner with Austin-area restaurant companies, as senior manager business development and franchising member Dominic Nicosia tells Austin Business Journal. The goal is to open anywhere between 40 to 50 locations in the greater city area within five years, as part of a whole planned expansion in Texas, along with Florida and Georgia, according to the publication.

Tim Hortons — which is kind of like Canada’s version of Texan-based Shipley Do-Nuts — is known for its coffee, Timbits (aka doughnut holes), other breakfast items, sandwiches, wraps, and chicken strips. The shops include both drive-thru and dine-in services.

Canadian hockey player Miles “Tim” Gilbert Horton opened Tim Hortons in 1964 in Ontario. The company grew as he continued to play hockey — during his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team won four Stanley Cups in total.

The first two Texas locations opened in 2022 in Katy and Houston via franchising company CSM Group, which also operates Popeyes locations in Texas, Kansas, and Missouri. Restaurant Brands International also runs Burger King and Firehouse Subs.

Eater has reached out for more information; watch this space for updates.

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

Where to Ring in Lunar New Year With Food in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

South Austin Brewery and Excellent Spicy Chicken Truck Are Expanding to Northeast Austin

By Erin Russell

New Fanciful Cocktail Bar From Three Industry Veterans Is Coming to East Austin

By Erin Russell

Relocated New American Restaurant Closed in the Triangle

By Nadia Chaudhury

Sprawling Central East Austin Restaurant Closes, Turns Into Private and Pop-Up Restaurant Space

By Nadia Chaudhury

Two Austin Burger Spots Closed, One With Vegan Patties and the Other With Sliders

By Nadia Chaudhury

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world