Super-Popular Canadian Chain Tim Hortons Wants to Open in Austin

Canadian coffee house and doughnut shop chain Tim Hortons is looking to open in Austin for the first time, as reported by Austin Business Journal. There are no set locations or projected opening dates as of yet.

Tim Hortons’ parent company Restaurant Brands International is looking to partner with Austin-area restaurant companies, as senior manager business development and franchising member Dominic Nicosia tells Austin Business Journal. The goal is to open anywhere between 40 to 50 locations in the greater city area within five years, as part of a whole planned expansion in Texas, along with Florida and Georgia, according to the publication.

Tim Hortons — which is kind of like Canada’s version of Texan-based Shipley Do-Nuts — is known for its coffee, Timbits (aka doughnut holes), other breakfast items, sandwiches, wraps, and chicken strips. The shops include both drive-thru and dine-in services.

Canadian hockey player Miles “Tim” Gilbert Horton opened Tim Hortons in 1964 in Ontario. The company grew as he continued to play hockey — during his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team won four Stanley Cups in total.

The first two Texas locations opened in 2022 in Katy and Houston via franchising company CSM Group, which also operates Popeyes locations in Texas, Kansas, and Missouri. Restaurant Brands International also runs Burger King and Firehouse Subs.

