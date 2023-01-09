Super-Popular Canadian Chain Tim Hortons Will Open in the Austin Area

Canadian coffee house and doughnut shop chain Tim Hortons is looking to open in the Austin area for the first time, as reported by Austin Business Journal in January. And the publication recently reported that the company will open 10 stores within five years under a new franchisee.

The first-ever Tim Hortons in the Austin area will be found in Round Rock at 16201 Ranch Road 620. Per the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations permitting, construction will begin in June and finish up in September.

As part of Tim Hortons’s parent company Restaurant Brands International county-specific expansion plans, it’s partnering with franchisees Jim Kolkhort and Richard Santowski, who run Texas-area Burger Kings. The duo will oversee the Williamson County locations, with potential sites including Georgetown, Leander, and Cedar Park, aiming to open in the latter half of 2024. Kolkhort and Santowski currently run 13 Texas-area Burger Kings.

Tim Hortons’s is looking to open in Hays and Travis counties, and want to have county-specific franchisees for those locations. The company had said earlier this year that it wants to open 40 to 50 locations in the Austin area. This Texas expansion is part of a whole plan that includes locations in Florida and Georgia, according to the publication. Eater has reached out for more information.

Tim Hortons — which is kind of like Canada’s version of Texan-based Shipley Do-Nuts — is known for its coffee, Timbits (aka doughnut holes), other breakfast items, sandwiches, wraps, and chicken strips. The shops include both drive-thru and dine-in services.

Canadian hockey player Miles “Tim” Gilbert Horton opened Tim Hortons in 1964 in Ontario. The company grew as he continued to play hockey — during his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team won four Stanley Cups in total.

The first two Texas locations opened in 2022 in Katy and Houston via franchising company CSM Group, which also operates Popeyes locations in Texas, Kansas, and Missouri. Restaurant Brands International also runs Burger King and Firehouse Subs.

Update, February 22, 2024: This article, originally published on January 9, 2023, has been updated to include information about Tim Hortons’s Austin plans as well as the address for the Round Rock location.