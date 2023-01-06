 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

South Austin Brewery and Excellent Spicy Chicken Truck Are Expanding to Northeast Austin

St. Elmo Brewing Co. and Spicy Boys will open in Walnut Bend

by Erin Russell
A beer bar.
St. Elmo Brewing’s taproom in South Austin.
St. Elmo Brewing

Austin brewery St. Elmo Brewing Co. is building a second brewery and tasting room in Northeast Austin. The new location will be at 8110 Springdale Road, with construction slated to begin in February and no projected opening date yet.

The second location of St. Elmo will serve the classic beers the brewery is known for, like the Carl kolsch. It will also host a couple of food trucks, including Spicy Boys, the hot chicken trailer which can also be found at the original St. Elmo location.

St. Elmo owner Bryan Winslow told the Austin Business Journal that he has been searching for a spot for a second location for three years. The second location is a stone’s throw away from the second Austin Beerworks, which is also on Springdale Road.

Winslow, who formerly worked at Austin Beerworks, opened St. Elmo in 2016 with Tim Bullock, another Austin Beerworks alum who has since moved home to Vermont. It was an early tenant in the Yard complex which includes Still Austin distillery, the Austin Winery, and Spokesman coffee shop. The ever-evolving St. Elmo Public Market will theoretically open in that neighborhood too, although there is no longer a timeline for that.

St. Elmo Brewing Company

440 East Saint Elmo Road, , TX 78745 (737) 300-1965 Visit Website

St. Elmo Brewing Co. [Northeast Austin]

8110 Springdale Road, Austin, Texas 78724 Visit Website

