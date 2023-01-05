 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New Fanciful Cocktail Bar From Three Industry Veterans Is Coming to East Austin

Holiday will serve agave, amaro, and gin drinks when it opens in early 2023

by Erin Russell Updated
A person twisting an orange peel above a cocktail with the words Coming Attractions written on top of it four times.
Holiday will service cocktails making use of agave, amaro, and gin.
Shutterstock

Three Austin hospitality experts are opening a new casual-yet-refined bar and restaurant in Govalle. Holiday will open at 5020 East Seventh Street in early 2023.

Holiday will serve cocktails — called “fancies” — from co-owner Erin Ashford, the award-winning cocktail expert previously at Southern restaurant Olamaie. As the bar and service director, she is planning a frequently rotating menu that focuses on agave, amaro, and gin.

The bar will also serve food — from sharable snacks to larger entrees — from executive chef Peter Klein, whose experience includes L’Oca d’Oro, Carpenters Hall, and places in New York.

The building, a former auto body shop, is being transformed by architect Fred Hubnik, JCP Construction, and Candice Bertalan of Tropic of Capricorn Design, to contrast with more masculine bars and have a “more feminine energy,” according to a press release. It will have lots of plants and indoor and outdoor seating.

Holiday is co-owned by Ashford and John DiCicco, who is also co-owner of the casual bar Kinda Tropical. The trio met while working at Olamaie.

Holiday is currently hiring for all positions. Once open, Holiday will operate seven days a week from 5 p.m. to midnight.

Black and white photo of three people in pants and baggy button-up shirts standing in front of a grey wall with white streaks.
Peter Klein, John DiCicco, and Erin Ashford, owners of Holiday.
Madison Lloyd

Update, January 5: This article has been updated to reflect Klein’s culinary experience and the co-ownership of the bar.

Holiday

5020 East 7th Street, Austin, TX 78702 Visit Website

