New Fanciful Cocktail Bar From Three Industry Veterans Is Coming to East Austin

Three Austin hospitality experts are opening a new casual-yet-refined bar and restaurant in Govalle. Holiday will open at 5020 East Seventh Street in early 2023.

Holiday will serve cocktails — called “fancies” — from co-owner Erin Ashford, the award-winning cocktail expert previously at Southern restaurant Olamaie. As the bar and service director, she is planning a frequently rotating menu that focuses on agave, amaro, and gin.

The bar will also serve food — from sharable snacks to larger entrees — from executive chef Peter Klein, whose experience includes L’Oca d’Oro, Carpenters Hall, and places in New York.

The building, a former auto body shop, is being transformed by architect Fred Hubnik, JCP Construction, and Candice Bertalan of Tropic of Capricorn Design, to contrast with more masculine bars and have a “more feminine energy,” according to a press release. It will have lots of plants and indoor and outdoor seating.

Holiday is co-owned by Ashford and John DiCicco, who is also co-owner of the casual bar Kinda Tropical. The trio met while working at Olamaie.

Holiday is currently hiring for all positions. Once open, Holiday will operate seven days a week from 5 p.m. to midnight.

Update, January 5: This article has been updated to reflect Klein’s culinary experience and the co-ownership of the bar.

