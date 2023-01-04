Relocated New American Restaurant Closed in the Triangle

New American restaurant Provision Dining House closed up in the Triangle, according to its website. This seems to have happened sometime in the fall of 2022, potentially in November or December. The restaurant had relocated to Triangle address of 4600 West Guadalupe Street — taking over a former Maudie’s space — in June of 2022. Before that, it originally opened in the Quarry in October 2019 but closed in June 2020 because of the pandemic.

San Marcos bar shutter

San Marcos LGBTQ bar Stonewall Warehouse seemingly closed all of a sudden on New Year’s Day, as reported by KXAN. Former manager Lena Jacobs launched a GoFundMe campaign to help former staffers impacted by the shutter, writing that the staff was “told the business was sold and we were all being let go.”

New very Low-ABV Beer

The founder of Austin brewery Hops & Grain, Josh Hare, started a new non-alcoholic beer company in December 2022. Rick’s Near Beer has two drinks available with less-than-five-percent ABVs, the original pilsner and the hazy. Both are available for shipping orders online, with retail availability starting early this year.

Tracking Austin-area events

East Austin wine bar LoLo is honoring the closed longtime bar and venue Dry Creek Cafe with a new weekly live music series starting this week on Thursday, January 5. On deck will be concerts, a DJ with records, and beers courtesy of St. Elmo.

As part of Free Week — the Red River Cultural District’s three-day free concert event in the area — neighborhood restaurants and bars will offer discounted food and drink specials, as follows:

Hoboken Pie will offer two-dollar pizza slices on Thursday, January 5

Marinara Miracles will offer a meatball hero for $10 throughout the event

Brewery Central District Brewing will offer pours of the Kayaker’s kolsch for $4

Barbecue restaurant/venue Stubb’s is offering 20 percent off all meal orders

Pelon’s Tex-Mex will offer $12 plates of two tacos and one Mexican beer

Vaquero Taquero will offer $10 plates of taco tacos and one beer

Shawarma Point will offer free sides with entree purchases

Wanderlust Wine will offer free Jell-O shots with five-dollar bar tabs

Concerts will happen at participating venues/bars/restaurants like Mohawk, Cheer Up Charlie’s, the 13th Floor, and Vaquero Taquero. It runs from Thursday, January 5 through Saturday, January 7.

Update, January 5, 4:08 p.m.: This article, originally published on January 4 at 2:33 p.m., has been updated to clarify the non-alcoholic nature of Rick’s Near Beer and the types of beers.