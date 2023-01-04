 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New Wine Bar With a Yet-to-Open-but-Already-Lauded Pizza Spot Will Open in Tarrytown

Flo’s Wine Bar & Bottle Shop and what will become the first Allday Pizza will debut sometime in 2023

by Nadia Chaudhury
A hand placing a bottle of wine into a wine rack
Flo’s will offer wines by the bottle and glass.
Rebecca McAlpin/Eater

The trend of wine bars-slash-bottle shops in Austin continues with the latest coming attraction: Flo’s Wine Bar & Bottle Shop will open at 3111 West 35th Street in Tarrytown starting sometime in 2023. Accompany the wine bar/store is a location of the already-great pizzeria Allday Pizza.

There will be over 250 labels available by the glass and bottle for on-site drinking, as well as to-go. Allday Pizza will offer a menu of pies and slices for lunch and dinner. Then there will be salads, meatballs, and soft-serve gelato. There will be indoor and outdoor spaces.

Flo’s co-founders and co-owners Flo Clemons and Adair Belisle, who have been friends since they were little, wanted to open a neighborhood-friendly hangout spot in the area.

Allday Pizza, run by Townsend Smith and Daniel Sorg (two of the founders formerly of Sammataro), is also opening another location this year. That counter-service spot will be part of the forthcoming East Sixth bar Day Dreamer, which is aiming to open in March.

Flo’s Wine Bar & Bottle Shop

3111 West 35th Street, Austin, Texas 78703 Visit Website

Allday Pizza [Tarrytown]

3111 West 35th Street, Austin, Texas 78703 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

South Austin Brewery and Excellent Spicy Chicken Truck Are Expanding to Northeast Austin

By Erin Russell

New Fanciful Cocktail Bar From Three Industry Veterans Is Coming to East Austin

By Erin Russell

Relocated New American Restaurant Closed in the Triangle

By Nadia Chaudhury

Sprawling Central East Austin Restaurant Closes, Turns Into Private and Pop-Up Restaurant Space

By Nadia Chaudhury

Two Austin Burger Spots Closed, One With Vegan Patties and the Other With Sliders

By Nadia Chaudhury

Second Bar Closes Domain Northside Hotel Location

By Nadia Chaudhury

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world