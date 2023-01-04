New Wine Bar With a Yet-to-Open-but-Already-Lauded Pizza Spot Will Open in Tarrytown

The trend of wine bars-slash-bottle shops in Austin continues with the latest coming attraction: Flo’s Wine Bar & Bottle Shop will open at 3111 West 35th Street in Tarrytown starting sometime in 2023. Accompany the wine bar/store is a location of the already-great pizzeria Allday Pizza.

There will be over 250 labels available by the glass and bottle for on-site drinking, as well as to-go. Allday Pizza will offer a menu of pies and slices for lunch and dinner. Then there will be salads, meatballs, and soft-serve gelato. There will be indoor and outdoor spaces.

Flo’s co-founders and co-owners Flo Clemons and Adair Belisle, who have been friends since they were little, wanted to open a neighborhood-friendly hangout spot in the area.

Allday Pizza, run by Townsend Smith and Daniel Sorg (two of the founders formerly of Sammataro), is also opening another location this year. That counter-service spot will be part of the forthcoming East Sixth bar Day Dreamer, which is aiming to open in March.

Related Welcome to Texas Wine Country