Aaron Franklin’s Newest Book Answers All Questions About Grilling and Smoking

Barbecue titan Aaron Franklin is releasing his third book, Franklin Smoke, which covers his advice for smoking and grilling. The book, co-authored with Jordan Mackay, who also worked with Franklin on his other two books, will be released by Ten Speed Press on May 9.

Franklin Smoke will cover tools, techniques, and methods of grilling and smoking a variety of ingredients for any kind of backyard grill, from how to smoke an entire turkey to recommended rubs and spices to the pros and cons of different types of wood. The book also aims to simplify and demystify the process enough to make backyard grilling and smoking an everyday technique.

Franklin and Mackay’s first book, Franklin Barbecue, focused specifically on the craft of barbecue. It was published in 2015 and became a New York Times best-seller and received Eater’s cookbook of the year. Their second book, Franklin Steak, is a how-to textbook on steaks that was published in 2019.

Both authors are James Beard Award winners: Franklin won the James Beard Award for Best Chef, Southwest in 2015, while Mackay won the 2011 book award in the beverage category for Secrets of the Sommeliers, co-written with Rajat Parr.

Franklin Smoke is available for preorder now.

