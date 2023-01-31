 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Aaron Franklin’s Newest Book Answers All Questions About Grilling and Smoking

Franklin Smoke will publish in May

by Erin Russell
A plate of a roasted chicken with greens on a plate.
A chicken dish from Franklin Smoke.
Courtesy of Ten Speed Press

Barbecue titan Aaron Franklin is releasing his third book, Franklin Smoke, which covers his advice for smoking and grilling. The book, co-authored with Jordan Mackay, who also worked with Franklin on his other two books, will be released by Ten Speed Press on May 9.

Franklin Smoke will cover tools, techniques, and methods of grilling and smoking a variety of ingredients for any kind of backyard grill, from how to smoke an entire turkey to recommended rubs and spices to the pros and cons of different types of wood. The book also aims to simplify and demystify the process enough to make backyard grilling and smoking an everyday technique.

Franklin and Mackay’s first book, Franklin Barbecue, focused specifically on the craft of barbecue. It was published in 2015 and became a New York Times best-seller and received Eater’s cookbook of the year. Their second book, Franklin Steak, is a how-to textbook on steaks that was published in 2019.

Both authors are James Beard Award winners: Franklin won the James Beard Award for Best Chef, Southwest in 2015, while Mackay won the 2011 book award in the beverage category for Secrets of the Sommeliers, co-written with Rajat Parr.

Franklin Smoke is available for preorder now.

A cookbook cover of a plate of smoked meats and vegetables with the title of “Aaron Franklin and Jordan MacKay Franklin Smoke Wood Fire Food”
The cover of Franklin Smoke.
Ten Speed Press

Foursquare

Franklin Barbecue

900 East 11th Street, , TX 78702 (512) 653-1187 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

These Austin Restaurants, Food Trucks, and Bars Are Adjusting Hours or Closing Because of Winter Storm

By Nadia Chaudhury

Austin Restaurant Companies Are Opening More Out-of-State Spots

By Nadia Chaudhury

Where to Celebrate Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

The Best Things the Eater Austin Team Ate This Week: Cozy Soups and Mac and Cheeses

By Erin Russell and Nadia Chaudhury

Nashville Whiskey Bar Is Opening on Rainey With Hot Chicken and Infused Spirits

By Erin Russell

New Dog-Friendly Bar Opens in Central East Austin With Food From a José Andrés Alum

By Erin Russell

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world