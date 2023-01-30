These Austin Restaurants, Food Trucks, and Bars Are Adjusting Hours or Closing Because of Winter Storm

Austin and most of Texas are under a winter storm warning starting this morning, 9 a.m., Monday, January 30 through Wednesday, February 1 at noon. This massive cold front is bringing along freezing temperatures, rain, sleet, and winds, all of which would lead to icy conditions. In light of the potential hazards, many Austin restaurants, food trucks, bars, breweries, and such are adjusting their hours, closing early, or temporarily closing for the safety of their employees and customers.

Closed on Monday, January 30

Asador

multiple locations

East Side King

1618 East Sixth Street, East Austin

Walnut Creek Pub

11806 North Lamar Boulevard, North Austin

Closing Early on Monday, January 30

Bouldin Acres & CM Smokehouse

2027 South Lamar Boulevard, Zilker

The bar and barbecue truck at Bouldin Creek closed early starting at 1 p.m.

Ani’s

7107 East Riverside Drive, East Riverside

The cafe and bar is closing starting at 4 p.m. instead of 11 p.m.

Greater Goods Coffee Roasters

2501 East Fifth Street, East Austin

The cafe location is closing at 5 p.m. instead of 6 p.m.

Thunderbird Cafe

2200 Manor Road Austin, Cherrywood

The coffee shop is closing at 5 p.m. instead of 6 p.m.

Lick Honest Ice Creams

multiple locations

The ice cream mini-chain will close at 6 p.m. instead of 10 p.m.

Waterloo Ice House

multiple locations

All locations of the American bar and restaurant will close at 8 p.m. instead of its usual 10 p.m.

Lou’s

1900 East Cesar Chavez Street, East Cesar Chavez

The East Austin location will close at 8 p.m. instead of 10 p.m.

Maudie’s

multiple locations

The Tex-Mex mini-chain will close up at 8 p.m. instead of 9 or 9:30 p.m.

Home Slice

multiple locations

Both pizzeria restaurants and the South Congress slice shop will close at 9 p.m. instead of 11 p.m.

Radio Coffee

4204 Menchaca Road, South Lamar

The coffee shop and bar will close at 10 p.m. instead of midnight.

House Wine

408 Josephine Street, Zilker

The wine bar is closing at 10 p.m. instead of midnight.

Closed on Tuesday, January 31

Bento Picnic & Saba San’s

2600 East Cesar Chavez Street, Holly

Greater Goods Coffee Roasters

both locations

Texas French Bread

2900 Rio Grande Street, Heritage

Vegan Nom

2324 East Cesar Chavez Street, Holly

Adjusted Hours on Tuesday, January 31

Nervous Charlie’s

5501 North Lamar Boulevard, North Loop

The bagel shop will open at 9 a.m. instead of 7 a.m.

Magnolia Cafe

1920 South Congress Avenue, Bouldin Creek

The diner will open at 10 a.m. instead of 8 a.m.

Veracruz All Natural

multiple food truck locations

The taco trucks will open at 10 a.m. instead of 7 or 8 a.m.

Hank’s

5811 Berkman Drive, Windsor Park

The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. instead of 8 a.m.

Lou’s

1900 East Cesar Chavez Street, East Cesar Chavez

The East Austin location will open from noon to 8 p.m. instead of its usual 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. hours.

Closed from Monday, January 30 through Wednesday, February 1

Pool Burger

2315 Lake Austin Boulevard, West Austin

Adjusted Hours from Monday, January 30 through Wednesday, February 1

Lick It Up

2421 Webberville Road, East Austin

The food truck’s location at the Lost Well bar will close early during the length of the storm, stopping at 10 p.m. each day instead of 1 a.m.

This guide will be updated periodically with additional temporary closures and adjusted hours throughout the length of the storm.