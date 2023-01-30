These Austin Restaurants, Food Trucks, and Bars Are Adjusting Hours or Closing Because of Winter Storm

Austin and most of Texas are under a winter storm warning starting this morning, 9 a.m., Monday, January 30 through Wednesday, February 1 at noon. This massive cold front is bringing along freezing temperatures, rain, sleet, and winds, all of which would lead to icy conditions. In light of the potential hazards, many Austin restaurants, food trucks, bars, breweries, and such are adjusting their hours, closing early, or temporarily closing for the safety of their employees and customers.
Closed on Monday, January 30
Asador
multiple locations
East Side King
1618 East Sixth Street, East Austin
Walnut Creek Pub
11806 North Lamar Boulevard, North Austin
Closing Early on Monday, January 30
Bouldin Acres & CM Smokehouse
2027 South Lamar Boulevard, Zilker
The bar and barbecue truck at Bouldin Creek closed early starting at 1 p.m.
Ani’s
7107 East Riverside Drive, East Riverside
The cafe and bar is closing starting at 4 p.m. instead of 11 p.m.
Greater Goods Coffee Roasters
2501 East Fifth Street, East Austin
The cafe location is closing at 5 p.m. instead of 6 p.m.
Thunderbird Cafe
2200 Manor Road Austin, Cherrywood
The coffee shop is closing at 5 p.m. instead of 6 p.m.
Lick Honest Ice Creams
multiple locations
The ice cream mini-chain will close at 6 p.m. instead of 10 p.m.
Waterloo Ice House
multiple locations
All locations of the American bar and restaurant will close at 8 p.m. instead of its usual 10 p.m.
Lou’s
1900 East Cesar Chavez Street, East Cesar Chavez
The East Austin location will close at 8 p.m. instead of 10 p.m.
Maudie’s
multiple locations
The Tex-Mex mini-chain will close up at 8 p.m. instead of 9 or 9:30 p.m.
Home Slice
multiple locations
Both pizzeria restaurants and the South Congress slice shop will close at 9 p.m. instead of 11 p.m.
Radio Coffee
4204 Menchaca Road, South Lamar
The coffee shop and bar will close at 10 p.m. instead of midnight.
House Wine
408 Josephine Street, Zilker
The wine bar is closing at 10 p.m. instead of midnight.
Closed on Tuesday, January 31
Bento Picnic & Saba San’s
2600 East Cesar Chavez Street, Holly
Greater Goods Coffee Roasters
both locations
Texas French Bread
2900 Rio Grande Street, Heritage
Vegan Nom
2324 East Cesar Chavez Street, Holly
Adjusted Hours on Tuesday, January 31
Nervous Charlie’s
5501 North Lamar Boulevard, North Loop
The bagel shop will open at 9 a.m. instead of 7 a.m.
Magnolia Cafe
1920 South Congress Avenue, Bouldin Creek
The diner will open at 10 a.m. instead of 8 a.m.
Veracruz All Natural
multiple food truck locations
The taco trucks will open at 10 a.m. instead of 7 or 8 a.m.
Hank’s
5811 Berkman Drive, Windsor Park
The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. instead of 8 a.m.
Lou’s
1900 East Cesar Chavez Street, East Cesar Chavez
The East Austin location will open from noon to 8 p.m. instead of its usual 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. hours.
Closed from Monday, January 30 through Wednesday, February 1
Pool Burger
2315 Lake Austin Boulevard, West Austin
Adjusted Hours from Monday, January 30 through Wednesday, February 1
Lick It Up
2421 Webberville Road, East Austin
The food truck’s location at the Lost Well bar will close early during the length of the storm, stopping at 10 p.m. each day instead of 1 a.m.
This guide will be updated periodically with additional temporary closures and adjusted hours throughout the length of the storm.