 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Second Bar Closes Domain Northside Hotel Location

The Archer Hotel’s bar mini-chain opened a new location in that space

by Nadia Chaudhury Updated
A restaurant dining room seen from above.
Second Bar + Kitchen in Domain Northside.
Courtney Pierce/Eater Austin

New American restaurant Second Bar + Kitchen closed its hotel location up in the Domain Northside at the end of 2022. The last day of service at the Archer Hotel on 3121 Palm Way, Suite 101 was on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2022.

However, a new restaurant is already planned for the hotel space. The Archer will expand its already-existing hotel bar mini-chain AKB into Austin starting on Wednesday, January 25.

The New American food menu includes items like glazed pork ribs with a pickled cherry hoisin glaze; a NOLA barbecue shrimp dish, ahi tuna taquitos, thin-crust pizza pies, branzino with potatoes and mushrooms, and steaks. Drinks include cocktails such as its Citrine Sands, a chile-tequila drink with a mango-tamarind puree; an Old Fashioned made with a brown butter-infused rye whiskey; and the Violet Sky made with a butterfly blue-infused gin. The walls will include a new mural created by Show Goat Mural Works, depicting the city’s purple sunset.

Overseeing the bar/restaurant will be executive chef Kendal Duque and chef de cuisine Mario Medina. Duque had been the chef of the executive chef of the South Congress Hotel, as well as many Chicago restaurants such as Sepia, Everest, City Tavern, and American Junkie. Medina had been the executive chef of also-Domain restaurant Mia Italian Tapas & Bar and closed Austin restaurant Malaga and the chef de cuisine of closed hotel restaurant Dine, among positions at other Austin restaurants.

Second Bar + Kitchen opened its original location back in 2010 by founder and executive chef David Bull. And then, as part of its new parent company La Corsha Hospitality, it expanded with this Domain Northside hotel location in 2016 and the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport location in 2017. The original location closed in 2020. And then the group expanded Second into all of the food-and-beverage spaces of its East Austin Hotel in late 2022.

There are AKBs within almost every single Archer Hotel in the country, including New York, Virginia, and Washington state, but not in the Napa one.

AKB’s Austin hours are from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Eater has reached out to both Second Bar for more information; watch this space for updates.

Update, January 25, 11:37 a.m.: This article, originally published on January 3, has been updated to clarify Duque’s and Medina’s work histories.

AKB [Austin]

3121 Palm Way, Suite 101, Austin, Texas 78758 Visit Website
Foursquare

Archer Hotel Austin

3121 Palm Way, Austin, TX 78758 (512) 836-5700 Visit Website

Second Bar + Kitchen [Domain Northside]

3121 Palm Way, , TX 78758 (737) 300-4800 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

Austin Food Trucks Taiwanese Spot Song La and Hot Dog Joint T-Loc Have Reopened

By Nadia Chaudhury

6 Austin Chefs and Restaurants Are James Beard Award Semifinalists in 2023

By Nadia Chaudhury

New Rosedale Bistro Offers Old-School Austin Vibes From the Brick Oven Owners

By Sonia Garcia

Buzzy Mexico Restaurant Is Setting Its Second American Location in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Austin Juice Shop Closes All Locations

By Nadia Chaudhury

HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Pays Tribute to a Legendary Closed Austin Venue

By Nadia Chaudhury

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world