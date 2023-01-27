 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nashville Whiskey Bar Is Opening on Rainey With Hot Chicken and Infused Spirits

Standard Proof Whiskey Co. will expand its tasting room into the SkyHouse development

by Erin Russell
Someone pouring in liquid into a beaker glass of ice.
The Palmetto Shooter from Standard Proof Whiskey Co.
Standard Proof Whiskey Co.

Nashville whiskey distillery Standard Proof Whiskey Co. is opening a second tasting room on Rainey Street, bringing a Tennessee food menu with it. The tasting room will be at 51 Rainey Street, on the ground floor of the SkyHouse building, and is slated to open Wednesday, February 1.

Standard Proof will serve tasting flights of its whiskeys: straight rye and rye infused with ginger, pineapple, coffee, mint, honeysuckle, or pecan. The whiskeys will also be served in cocktails like a Sazerac or a pecan picker cola. It will also serve wine by the glass and bottle and offer cocktail classes. Food-wise, the bar will offer hot chicken, pulled pork, and similar dishes.

Standard Proof opened its Nashville tasting room in August 2020, and the infusions were originally a secret offering for regulars. The brand’s partner and co-founder, David Masters, and chairman, Scott Jensen (co-founder of Stubb’s Bar-B-Q sauces, which is a separate entity from the music venue) are both longtime Austinites.

Other restaurants found within the SkyHouse complex include Emmer & Rye and Salvation Pizza. Last fall, a new brewery, the Stay Put, opened on Rainey as well.

Bar shelves of whiskey bottles.
The Austin location of Standard Proof.
Standard Proof

Standard Proof Whiskey Co.

51 Rainey Street Unit 140A, Austin, TX 78701 Visit Website

