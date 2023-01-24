Buzzy Mexico Restaurant Opens Second American Location in Austin

A rooftop restaurant from San Miguel de Allende, Mexico came to Austin this year. Quince opened at 3825 Lake Austin Boulevard, Suite 201 in Tarrytown on October 11.

The restaurant took over the now-closed Abel’s on the Lake location at in Tarrytown. Back in January, a Quince rep wouldn’t confirm the location back, but Abel’s co-owner Ellis Winstanley confirmed the restaurant’s closure over email at the time. He wrote that he decided against renewing the lease which ended at the end of December 2022. He also shared that “a restaurant called Quince” was taking over the space. The imagery on Quince’s Austin page at the time looked like Abel’s on the Lake too.

Quince serves up an international-spanning menu, offering everything from sushi to ceviches to yakimeshi (Japanese fried rice) to pasta to grilled meats to burgers to seafood to breakfast dishes, and much, much more. There’s also a long array of drinks as well. In the mornings, there are smoothies, juices, bloody mary and mimosa bars, and teas. Elsewhere, cocktails include lots of margaritas, a bunch of carajillos (Mexican cocktails made with espresso), and other liquor-based beverages. The restaurant boasts its own internal bakery, Boulangerie Bleu, which creates French pastries; and its own internal sushi bar, Onna.

Quince co-founders Texan Brian Sneed and Guadalajaran architect Chantal Arias opened the original Quince in San Miguel in 2016 through the investment group Rooftop Venture Partners. Then they opened the first stateside location in Fort Worth in March 2023. This Austin location is their third overall. The menus were developed by executive chef Gonzalo Martinez.

Winstanley and twin brother and co-owner Austin Winstanley opened Abel’s in 2009. They also oversee West Campus bar and restaurant Cain & Abel’s, which opened in 2002 and had to close at that original campus location in April. However, it relocated and reopened in a not-too-far address in August.

Another Mexico-based restaurant is making its way into Austin this year as well. Mexico City taqueria La Popular opened its first Texas location in the city in April.

While Quince’s Austin’s hours aren’t disclosed, typically, the restaurant is open during the afternoon and evenings.

Update, October 12, 10:25 a.m., This article, originally published on January 24, has been updated to include Quince’s opening date in Austin and updated details on Cain & Abel’s and La Popular.