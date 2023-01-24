Buzzy Mexico Restaurant Is Setting Its Second American Location in Austin

A rooftop restaurant from San Miguel de Allende, Mexico is coming to Austin this year. Quince is set to open somewhere in the city in 2023.

While a Quince rep wouldn’t confirm the intended Austin address, it seems as though the restaurant will be taking over the now-closed Abel’s on the Lake location at 3825 Lake Austin Boulevard in Tarrytown. Abel’s co-owner Ellis Winstanley confirmed the restaurant’s closure over email, writing that he decided against renewing the lease which ended at the end of December 2022. He also shared that “a restaurant called Quince” is taking over the space. The imagery on Quince’s Austin page looks like Abel’s on the Lake too.

Quince serves up an international-spanning menu, offering everything from sushi to ceviches to yakimeshi (Japanese fried rice) to pasta to grilled meats to burgers to seafood to breakfast dishes, and much, much more. There’s also a long array of drinks as well. In the mornings, there are smoothies, juices, bloody mary and mimosa bars, and teas. Elsewhere, cocktails include lots of margaritas, a bunch of carajillos (Mexican cocktails made with espresso), and other liquor-based beverages. The restaurant boasts its own internal bakery, Boulangerie Bleu, which creates French pastries; and its own internal sushi bar, Onna.

Quince co-founders Texan Brian Sneed and Guadalajaran architect Chantal Arias opened the original Quince in San Miguel in 2016 through the investment group Rooftop Venture Partners. Then they opened the first stateside location in Fort Worth in May 2023. This Austin location is their third overall. The menus were developed by executive chef Gonzalo Martinez.

Winstanley and twin brother and co-owner Austin Winstanley opened Abel’s in 2009. They also oversee West Campus bar and restaurant Cain & Abel’s, which they opened in 2002. Eventually, Cain might close because of an impending development for the address, but there is no timeline for this yet.

Another Mexico-based restaurant is making its way into Austin this year as well. Mexico City taqueria La Popular will open its first Texas location in the city sometime this spring.