Austin Juice Shop Closes All Locations

Austin juice mini-chain and delivery service Daily Juice closed all four of its three locations and delivery services this month. The Westlake location closed sometime in January and the final day of operations for the Northwest Hills, North Shoal Creek, and Bee Cave was Sunday, January 22.

The reason the juice company closed was because of “rising food costs, labor costs, and rents,” according to its website. Current co-owners Cary and Joanie Frieden tell Statesman that the stores’ leases were ending this year.

The company is selling all of its equipment through an online auction. Items include commercial and countertop juicers, all sorts of freezers, tables, chairs, and much more. The aim is to sell everything by Thursday, January 26.

Originally, Matt Shook and Keith Wahrer opened Daily Juice in 2003 on Barton Springs Road, taking over what had been the Juice Joint. Shook left the business in 2011, turning that Barton Springs and its Lake Austin Boulevard locations into JuiceLand. Wahrer expanded Daily Juice with several locations, and there were ambitious out-of-Austin expansion plans including franchises in Houston, under CEO John Martin. Then they sold the company to Cary and Joanie Frieden, who were operating their own juice company Skinny Limits, in 2015.

Since then, the Friedens ran Daily Juices in Northwest Hills at 3720 Far West Boulevard, Suite 105; North Shoal Creek at 8620 Burnet Road, Suite 132; the already-closed West Lake Hills one at 3300 Bee Caves Road, Suite 500; and Bee Cave at 12921 Shops Parkway.