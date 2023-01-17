West downtown Austin bar Shoal Creek Saloon’s patio caught on fire on the morning of Tuesday, January 17 at 909 North Lamar Boulevard.

The Austin Fire Department (AFD)’s incident Twitter posted that there was a structure fire at the address’s creek-facing patio at 7:03 a.m. AFD’s other official Twitter account shared two videos and a gif of firefighters examing the aftermath of the fire in the deck, featuring scorched tables and melted plastic tarps. It noted that the team was able to stop the “large deck fire before it entered the building.” No one appears to have been hurt. Statesman reports that the AFD said that the fire was “intentionally set.”

Currently, the bar is cleaning up the patio area and tells Eater over Instagram direct messaging that the fire didn’t get into the main building. They reopened as of noon with just indoor service, and yes, it will still offer its crawfish boil.

Austin Fire Department on the scene of a fire at 909 N Lamar Blvd. AFD firefighters worked hard to knock down this large deck fire before it entered the building so this business will still be open today! Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/ysjymfBzXn — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) January 17, 2023

The bar opened in 1993 by owner Ray Canfield, with a Cajun-Louisaina vibe from beers to its food. The physical building has been damaged by floods often during heavy rain storms in the past.