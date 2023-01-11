A New Mediterranean Seafood Restaurant Will Open in Rosedale

A new Mediterranean seafood restaurant and wine bar, Gràcia, is heading to Rosedale, courtesy of Cameron Lockley of Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar. Gràcia is moving into 4800 Burnet Road, the former home of Fluff Meringues and the same complex as Gusto, in March.

Expect seasonal menus with lots of seafood and small plates, with dishes like beausoleil oysters with a fresno chili mignonette, gnocchi with calamari and harissa, and clementine cake with yogurt, honey, and pomegranate. The executive chef is Jason Tallent, formerly of Clarksville Italian restaurant Cipollina. Lockley, who opened Gusto in 2012, was inspired to open Gràcia by his favorite vacation, a post-college backpacking trip around the Mediterranean.

The wine menu will also focus on the Mediterranean, with wines from boutique, family-run estates. The restaurant will also serve cocktails.

As for the space, there will be a bar with a large mirrored banquette, a counter service bar with seating for a handful of guests, indoor tables, and an outdoor shaded patio.

Fluff Meringues closed in June 2022 after five years in business, citing “the sheer insanity of operating a restaurant” as the reason for the closure.

