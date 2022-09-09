 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Longstanding Austin Restaurant Parkside Is Closing for Four Months Due to Major Renovations

A new Mexican restaurant opened in the Arboretum, and more news

by Nadia Chaudhury
A restaurant with set tables and wall art.
Parkside.
Parkside

14-year-old downtown Austin New American restaurant Parkside is closing for several months for a complete renovation of its space, as announced on Instagram. This includes bettering the kitchen, revamping the dining rooms, and making its private events and catering kitchens larger. The renovations will be done by Austin firm Page Paul Architectures. Its last day of service will be on Saturday, September 17, with the goal of reopening in February 2023. Founder and chef Shawn Cirkiel opened the restaurant in 2008, followed by other Parkside Projects restaurants, including next-door pizzeria the Backspace, Olive & June, and Jugo. There’s a Parkside at the Austin airport too.

Mexican restaurant opening

Downtown Austin Mexican restaurant ATX Cocina opened a new similar restaurant up in the Arboretum. Bulevar Mexican Kitchen opened at 9400 Arboretum Boulevard (formerly a location of Z’Tejas) as of August 31. The menu includes lots of seafood and meats (oysters, tuna, steaks, duck mole) and drinks.

Austin restaurants recognized nationally

Food publication Bon Appetit released its 50 best new restaurants 2022 long-list earlier this week. This includes two Austin restaurants: New American wine restaurant Birdie’s (which was Eater Austin’s best new neighborhood wine bar of 2021) and higher-end Caribbean restaurant Canje. The narrowed-down best new restaurants list will be revealed on September 14.

Uncertain Austin restaurant closure

Campus shop Poke Bowl had to close on September 1 because of City of Austin construction in the area, and it is unsure of when it will be able to reopen, predicting it could take six to eight months. In the meantime, the restaurant started a GoFundMe campaign to help the business through that time.

Tracking Austin-area events

Pastry chef Laura Sawicki is collaborating on an ice cream sundae with South Austin truck Besame at Meanwhile Brewing. The Bee’s Knees includes orange blossom ice cream, honeycomb candy, a layer of Cheez-It crumbles, and hot honey caramel. It’s available only on Saturday and Sunday, September 10 and 11 from noon to 9 p.m. each day.

Burger chain P. Terry’s next Giving Back Day takes place on Saturday, September 10, benefitting nonprofit Helping Hand Home. All profits from its Austin and San Marcos locations will be donated to the organization.

Vegan cheese shop Rebel Cheese is throwing a vegan cheese tasting with global wines at the Line Hotel in downtown Austin. It takes place on Monday, September 12 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $45.

French-Louisiana restaurant/bakery Epicerie teamed up with Olamaie/Little Ola’s chef Michael Fojtasek to create a ham kouign amann. The resulting pastry is made with layered croissant dough plus country ham, coffee cream, and a cinnamon glaze. The Hamination is available through probably Wednesday, September 21.

