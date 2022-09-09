 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New Casual Tacos and Tortas Restaurant From Hopdoddy Burger Bar Founders Is Coming to South Lamar

Masa Y Más will serve tacos and tortas in the fall

by Nadia Chaudhury
A red tray lined with yellow-and-white-checkered paper with four tacos next to a similar paper with an open sandwich.
Tacos and a torta from Masa Y Más.
Annie Ray Photography

A new Mexican restaurant is opening in Zilker this year. Masa Y Más will open at 1817 South Lamar Boulevard sometime this fall.

The casual counter-service restaurant will focus on Central Mexican fare, including tacos and tortas with al pastor, suadero, birria, barbacoa, and carnitas, as well as handmade tortillas, plus aguas frescas, margaritas, and Mexican beers.

Chef and operating partner Roberto Campos is leading Masa’s kitchen. Then there are his co-partners and the co-owners Larry Perdido and Chuck Smith, who also oversee chain restaurant Hopdoddy Burger Bar (which they co-founded), Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill and its on-site speakeasy-ish bar Kinfolk. Before opening this restaurant, Campos worked at two of Perdido and Smith’s other restaurants: the since-closed Caribbean downtown Austin restaurant Saba Blue Water Cafe, and had been at Moonshine.

Perdido and Smith wanted to open Masa as a way of giving Campos his own restaurant, something the chef has been wanting to work on for a while.

The new restaurant is taking over the space that previously belonged to a location of local mini-chain Austin’s Pizza, which had closed sometime in 2021.

A man in a white shirt and red apron holding up a drink.
Roberto Campos.
Annie Ray Photography

Masa Y Más

1817 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin, Texas 78704 Visit Website

