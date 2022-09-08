High-Tech London Shuffleboard Bar Will Open in Austin

London-based bar and restaurant Electric Shuffle — known for its high-tech shuffleboards — is opening in Austin. It’ll be found at 91 Red River Street, Suite 102 in downtown Austin within the Quincy building near Rainey Street starting sometime in October.

Electric’s shuffleboards involve the usual tabletop game, where people slide weighted pucks across a long table into scoring slots. The bar kicks the game up another notch with interactive elements and a whole computer tracking/scoring system. Table reservations are recommended.

Along with shuffleboard, Electric has a full restaurant and bar, serving up pizza, fries, burgers, sandwiches, salads, and the like, alongside cocktails, frozen, beers, and wines. For weekend brunches, people will get bottles of sparkling wine. The space will include indoor and outdoor dining areas, and it will be open daily with hours to come later.

This Austin address will be Electric’s second-ever American location, after the Dallas one in late 2021. The original London one was opened in 2019 by co-founders Steve Moore and Paul Barham, who also run darting bar mini-chain Flight Club. CEO Gene Ball is involved with this American expansion.