Harry Styles Orders Barbecue in Austin From Stiles Switch BBQ

Mega-pop star Harry Styles is in the middle of a six-night concert residency in Austin, which means he, his band, and his crew will need to eat at several points. At least one of those meals came from Brentwood barbecue restaurant Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew today.

Stiles posted an Instagram story featuring a staffer with a boxed meal order on its way to wherever Harry et al. is staying in the city on September 29. Styles, who is a pescatarian (he eats fish and seafood, but not, for instance, chicken nuggets), perhaps went for the meatless sides like the spicy-sweet glazed-fried Brussels sprouts and mac and cheese. Or maybe the desserts, from the peach cobbler to the tres leches to the chocolate cake (it works as a reference to his song “Matilda,” iykyk). There is no seafood on Stiles’s menu.

At least for everyone else in the Styles band and crew, it’s a safe bet that the Stiles Switch order included the Texas Trinity packs since it comes with a boatload of smoked meats like brisket, ribs, sausages, and lots of sides. Eater has reached out for more information.

During last night’s show (night three of six) at the Moody Center, Styles mentioned that he went swimming in Austin (probably Barton Springs) and that “there’s been barbecue sauce all over the place,” which means he and the team had barbecue from a different restaurant/truck before today too, but which?

“I’ve been swimming, it’s been warm, there’s been barbecue sauce all over the place, no complaints from my end!” - Harry on the joys of Texas while he’s been there at #LoveOnTourAustin — HSD Love On Tour (@hsdlot) September 29, 2022

Eater Austin attempted to predict where else in the city the singer would eat, now that he needs to cross another Austin staple off his list. There’s still time for vegan and fish tacos, Harry, especially from Nixta Taqueria and Veracruz. He had been to Whataburger during his One Direction days in 2014.