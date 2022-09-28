Slab BBQ and Nomadic Beerworks Join Forces to Open a New Barbecue and Bar in Sunset Valley

Austin barbecue sandwich restaurant Slab BBQ and brewery Nomadic Beerworks opening a new barbecue and bar together this fall. The new Slab BBQ and Nomadic Outpost will be found in Sunset Valley at 6218 Brodie Lane starting Wednesday, October 19.

The new restaurant will feature Slab BBQ’s barbecue sandwich menu, full of Southern regional-style items. Expect pulled pork sandwiches (named the Notorious P.I.G.), deboned St. Louis-style pork rib sandwiches (the McDowell), and sliced or chopped brisket sandwiches (the Texas O.G.). There are also a la carte ribs, nachos, salads, desserts, and more.

And then for drinks, Nomadic will serve its American-style beers, as well as guest drafts from other local breweries along with Little City coffee. It’ll also offer first-time cocktails made with central Texan spirits and liquors.

The family- and pet-friendly space features a large outdoor area with picnic tables and a tree canopy, plus a smaller indoor one. There are plans to host events, concerts, art, etc.

Slab BBQ co-founders pitmaster Mark Avalos and Raf Robinson started the business as a food truck named Sugar Shack BBQ in 2006. They then opened the first physical Slab BBQ in North Austin in 2014, and expanded with several throughout the city. The Oak Hill location relocated into bowling alley Westgate Lanes in January 2022. Nomadic co-founders and brothers Dan and brewmaster Bryce Tyransk opened their brewery in 2019 in the St. Edwards area.

The Brodie Lane address had been the home of bar and beer garden the Barn, which had gone through a lot of opening issues, ranging from changing plans from a curling facility to a bar and food truck park to a lawsuit from Sunset Valley over land development laws, It opened in 2017 and appears to have closed sometime in 2021.