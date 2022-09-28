 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

East Sixth Gelato and Amaro Cafe Gelateria Gemelli Is Closing This Fall

The longtime sweet shop’s last day will be on Halloween

by Erin Russell
Longtime East Austin cafe Gelateria Gemelli is closing this fall. The shop at 1009 East 6th Street in the Corazon Apartments will close on Monday, October 31.

“We scraped by through COVID thanks to the support of all of you,” owner Andrew Sabola writes on the Instagram post announcement, “but business has not come roaring back substantially enough for us to climb out from our COVID hole.”

Sabola opened Gemelli in 2015 with an impressive selection of small-batch gelato (in flavors like miso vanilla and fernet stracciatella) alongside amari, cocktails, and coffee. The shop also often hosted pop-ups and collaborations with other chefs around town.

The cafe had a few attempts at expansion: first, there was a gelato truck that opened in 2016 but eventually closed, and then in 2018 Gelateria Gemelli announced a second location on Music Lane but that never came to fruition.

On the same apartment building East Sixth block as Gemelli, fancy chocolate shop Maggie Louise Confections closed sometime in 2021, and was replaced by the Austin expansion of Los Angeles Michelin-starred Italian tasting menu restaurant Pasta|Bar in March 2022.

