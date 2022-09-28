 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texas Hospitality Pros Are Bringing Their Casual San Marcos Restaurant to East Austin

Industry will open on East Fifth in the Saltillo Building

by Erin Russell
Three metal bowls, two with fries and the other with corn.
Fries and corn at Industry.
Industry

San Marcos counter-service restaurant Industry is heading to East Austin this fall. Industry East will open at 1211 East Fifth Street, Suite 150 in mid-October.

Industry’s menu includes all-day fare like brisket tacos, smoked beet Reubens, chile relleno, burgers, queso, and brunch on Sundays. The meats and vegetables are smoked in-house. The restaurant has a full bar with whiskies, frozen cocktails, draft cocktails, beer, and wine. Scope out the full menu below.

Industry is owned by Cody Taylor, the former owner of Cafe Josie, which closed in 2020; and Harlan Scott, a restaurant consultant formerly the operations director at Parkside Projects. The pair opened the first Industry in San Marcos in 2018. They also recently reopened longtime San Marcos pizza restaurant Valentino’s in August.

A main tenet of the restaurant is fair treatment of staff, including mental healthcare, fair wages, tip sharing for the kitchen, and 40-hour work weeks. Industry also offers a 15 percent discount for industry workers. The restaurant is currently hiring.

The new Industry is opening in the same building as the Austin location of Japanese barbecue chain Gyu-Kaku.

Industry East

1211 East 5th Street, Suite 150, Austin, TX 78702 (512)-564-8686 Visit Website

Industry

110 East Martin Luther King Drive, , TX 78666 (512) 392-8686 Visit Website

