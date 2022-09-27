 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hill Country Tasting Room Wine for the People Is Moving Into Austin Proper

The winery tasting room is going to share a space with Austin restaurant Spread & Co. this November

by Nadia Chaudhury

Three bottles of wine with abstract labels sit on an outdoor picnic table along with a glass of red wine; in the background&nbsp;Rae Wilson casually rests a hand on the table, her head cut off from the image.
Wine for the People’s wines.
Chloe Hope Gilstrap/Eater Austin

Texas winery Wine for the People is relocating its tasting room from its current Texas AVA Tasting Room in the Hill Country into Austin proper this fall. The new location will share space with American restaurant Spread & Co. in the Rosedale neighborhood at 1601 West 38th Street starting in November.

Under this new partnership, Spread & Co. will serve food and drinks from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Wine for the People will operate the space from 4 to 9 p.m. with tastings, wine glasses and bottles, plus cheese, charcuteries, and paired food from Spread.

Wine for the People founder, owner, and winemaker Rae Wilson had always wanted to open something within the city of Austin. “Wine for the People was founded within Austin city limits and it’s always been a goal to bring our businesses back to our roots,” she shares with Eater over email. Originally, she launched a Kickstarter campaign in 2019 for those purposes but halted the project because of the pandemic.

The format of a wine tasting room and restaurant sharing a space made sense to both Wilson and Spread’s co-owners Rosemary and Austin Ewald. “With real estate prices continuing to skyrocket, both businesses saw an opportunity to maximize the efficiency of the space,” Wilson tells Eater.

Wine for the People’s current tasting room was also a shared space but with another Texas winery, C.L. Butaud Wines, out on 12345 Pauls Valley Road, which opened in 2020. Wine for the People’s last day off Fitzhugh Road will be on Sunday, November 13. C.L., run by Randy Hester, will remain at the Fitzhugh address.

Wilson founded Wine for the People in 2010 with a focus on using only Texas grapes. She made her first bottle in 2014. Under her company is the Dandy Rosé and the La Valentia. She’ll continue to produce wine in the Hill Country.

Texas AVA Tasting Room - C.L. Butaud's and Wine for the People

12345 Pauls Valley Road, Austin, Texas 78737 Visit Website

SPREAD & CO.

1601 West 38th Street, , TX 78731 (512) 814-2002 Visit Website

