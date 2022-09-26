 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

South Austin Pasta Truck Will Open Italian Restaurant in North Austin

Artipasta’s new Highland restaurant will whip up house-made spaghetti and lasagna

by Nadia Chaudhury

A square white plate of yellow pasta, nuts, and shredded white cheese.
A pasta dish from Artipasta.
Artipasta

South Austin Italian food truck Artipasta is opening a new pasta restaurant this year in North Austin. The new spot will be found at 6406 North I-35 Frontage Road within the Linc in the Highland neighborhood starting sometime in late October.

Right now, the physical northern Artipasta is working as a commissary kitchen supporting the southern food truck. The next phase involves offering deliveries. The third and final stage would be opening the space for on-site public dining.

The new Artipasta will function as a fast-casual space with 20 seats, and a patio might be in the works for the summer of 2023. The truck will remain open.

Artipasta co-owners Ugo and Annamaria Bigi, who both helm from Mantova, Italy, focus their menu on house-made pasta and sauces. There’s tagliatelle with meat sauce or ham/green peas, gnocchi in tomato sauce, spinach-ricotta ravioli, cacio e pepe spaghetti, maccheroni with creamy sausage and mushrooms, lasagna, and much more. There are also desserts like cannolis, tiramisu, and a variety of panna cottas.

The Bigis opened Artipasta at the Thicket Food Park at 7800 South First Street in 2018. Currently, takeout orders can be placed online or in person; the food park features outdoor dining areas; and there are third-party deliveries available (DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats).

Over the summer, Portuguese-style fast-casual chicken restaurant Tip Pepe closed in July.

ARTIPASTA

7800 South First Street, Austin, Texas 78745 (512) 228-7489 Visit Website

Artipasta [Linc]

6406 North I-35 Frontage Road, Austin, Texas 78752 Visit Website

