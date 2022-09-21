 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Popular Coffee Shop Cenote Closes Windsor Park Location

The original East Cesar Chavez cafe will remain open

by Erin Russell
The Windsor Park location of essential coffee shop and cafe Cenote has closed. Its last day at 6214 Cameron Road was Sunday, September 18. The East Cesar Chavez location will remain open.

Cenote was known for coffee alongside wine and beer and a robust brunch menu that included tacos and burgers. In an Instagram post announcing the closure, the coffee shop cited the rising costs of goods and labor, and a recession making it difficult to retain customers. The coffee shop’s co-owner, Cody Symington, also died in 2021.

Symington opened the first location of Cenote on East Cesar Chavez in 2012, and the Windsor Park location followed in 2017, taking over the final location of Fran’s Hamburgers. Cenote owns the building in Windsor Park and is looking for another restaurant or coffee shop to buy or lease the space, according to a post by a Cenote general manager on Nextdoor.

Similarly, Austin catering company Word of Mouth closed its South First bakery earlier this month and its 12th Street bakery remains open. Owner Leslie Moore is looking for a new cafe, restaurant, or bar to take over the space.

