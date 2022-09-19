The University of Texas Spent Almost $630,000 for Two Weekends of Food and Entertainment to Woo Recruits

The University of Texas (UT) spent nearly $280,000 in 48 hours to woo nine recruits and their families in one weekend June, and $350,000 the weekend after, according to a report published in the Athletic. In the first weekend, that included a hotel stay at the Four Seasons for the players, coaches, and their families ($46,696), a reception at the JW Marriott’s poolside bar ($11,880), and dinner with steak and lobster at III Forks ($36,900). Those invited included three players who had already committed to UT, and 11 who had not. The weekend seems to have worked, as of those 11, nine eventually joined the team, including the country’s top recruit Arch Manning.

Canje named a top restaurant in America by the New York Times

East Sixth Caribbean restaurant Canje was named to the New York Times list of 50 best restaurants in America. The article called the food a “tangy, spicy, bright, coconutty dreamscape,” praising the jerk chicken, tilefish, prawns, and tres leches cake, and recommending one order of roti per person. The list included two other Texas restaurants in the Dallas area: Mediterranean restaurant Sister in Dallas and Ethiopian barbecue restaurant Smoke’N Ash in Arlington.

Pflugerville Jamaican restaurant is closing temporarily

Jamaican restaurant Island Fork in Pflugerville is closing on Wednesday, September 21. The restaurant will have a grand reopening on Tuesday, October 4.