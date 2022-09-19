South Congress Dive Bar Crow Bar Burns Down in a Fire

South Congress spot Crow Bar caught on fire early in the morning of Sunday, September 18. The 3116 South Congress Avenue dive bar is extremely damaged.

The Austin Fire Department tweeted that its arson division is investigating the incidents because it believes that the fire was “incendiary (intentionally set).” There were also many other fires in the area, including an empty building at 4200 South First, and around 15 grass, trash, and dumpster fires, according to the AFD.

AFD arrived at Crow Bar around 4:20 a.m. according to KVUE, and the bar’s patio was on fire. The deck, first, and second floors were also damaged, as reported by Statesman.

A Crow Bar staffer, Aryn Black, started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for employees during the bar’s for-now closure.

Eater has reached out to Crow Bar for more information.

Crow Bar founder Steve Gee opened the business in 2010. He also co-owned Dripping Springs restaurant and bar RoadRunners Kitchen & Spirits, which opened in 2021 and closed this month.

Earlier this year, Austin restaurant institution Texas French Bread was destroyed by a fire due to “mechanical failure.” Owner Murph Willcott is working on rebuilding the space and in the meantime will open a food truck and outdoor dining space next door sometime this fall.