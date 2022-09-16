Upscale Champagne and Caviar Bar Opens in Downtown Austin Hotel

Downtown Austin hotel Fairmont opened a new fancy champagne and caviar bar starting today, Friday, September 16. Room 725 offers champagne by the bottle, glass, and flights; cocktails such as French 75s, martinis, and old fashioneds; caviars are available a la carte with accompaniments as well on dishes like foie gras, confit potatoes, and lobster claws; and there’s a vegan caviar option. There are also cigars. The indoor bar is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 11 p.m. Reservations can be placed online.

New food truck alert

MLK kolache shop/beer bar/brewery Batch is opening a new food truck today as part of its five-year birthday. Lote will serve mini-tortas which will be made with the shop’s kolache dough, burritos with picadillo, tacos, machos, and mulitas. The name is the Spanish word for “batch.” Helming the truck kitchen is chef Javier Montesinos, who had worked at Taco Bronco recently. To celebrate its anniversary, there’s a party from Friday, September 16 through Sunday, September 18 with beers, live music, and a petting zoo, among more.

New Texas ciders releases

Cidery Texas Keeper Cider released its newest bottles this month, made with winemaking techniques. There’s the Rubus Forager 2021, made with Texas apples and foraged dewberries; and the NV Heirloom, which is made with harvests from 2020 and 2021.

Tracking Austin-area food and drinks events

South Austin distillery Still Austin Whiskey Co. is throwing a five-year anniversary party on Saturday, September 17 with its new straight rye whiskey the Artist, live music, a flea market, live painting, and shotskis. It runs from 1 to 7 p.m.

Johnson City winery Lewis Wines is celebrating its newest rosé with a party on Saturday, September 17 from 6 to 9 p.m. On deck will be the High Plains Rosé 2021 and Hill Country Rosé 2021, as well as Holy Smokes barbecue and live music. Registration is free.

McKinney truck Besame’s next ice cream collaboration is with South Congress bar Watertrade’s bar manager Nadia Hernandez. The result is a kakigori sundae called Watertrade Wild Weekend with a yuzu-lemon/ginger ice cream, fuji apples, mint kakigori, boba pearls, molasses syrup, roasted soy bean powder, matcha Pocky, and mint leaves. It’s available Saturday and Sunday, September 17 and 18 at the truck.