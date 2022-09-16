 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Upscale Champagne and Caviar Bar Opens in Downtown Austin Hotel

A new truck boasting mini-tortas and tacos opens in the MLK neighborhood, and more news

by Nadia Chaudhury
Caviar in a tin on ice.
Caviar at Room 725.
Fairmont

Downtown Austin hotel Fairmont opened a new fancy champagne and caviar bar starting today, Friday, September 16. Room 725 offers champagne by the bottle, glass, and flights; cocktails such as French 75s, martinis, and old fashioneds; caviars are available a la carte with accompaniments as well on dishes like foie gras, confit potatoes, and lobster claws; and there’s a vegan caviar option. There are also cigars. The indoor bar is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 11 p.m. Reservations can be placed online.

New food truck alert

MLK kolache shop/beer bar/brewery Batch is opening a new food truck today as part of its five-year birthday. Lote will serve mini-tortas which will be made with the shop’s kolache dough, burritos with picadillo, tacos, machos, and mulitas. The name is the Spanish word for “batch.” Helming the truck kitchen is chef Javier Montesinos, who had worked at Taco Bronco recently. To celebrate its anniversary, there’s a party from Friday, September 16 through Sunday, September 18 with beers, live music, and a petting zoo, among more.

New Texas ciders releases

Cidery Texas Keeper Cider released its newest bottles this month, made with winemaking techniques. There’s the Rubus Forager 2021, made with Texas apples and foraged dewberries; and the NV Heirloom, which is made with harvests from 2020 and 2021.

Tracking Austin-area food and drinks events

South Austin distillery Still Austin Whiskey Co. is throwing a five-year anniversary party on Saturday, September 17 with its new straight rye whiskey the Artist, live music, a flea market, live painting, and shotskis. It runs from 1 to 7 p.m.

Johnson City winery Lewis Wines is celebrating its newest rosé with a party on Saturday, September 17 from 6 to 9 p.m. On deck will be the High Plains Rosé 2021 and Hill Country Rosé 2021, as well as Holy Smokes barbecue and live music. Registration is free.

McKinney truck Besame’s next ice cream collaboration is with South Congress bar Watertrade’s bar manager Nadia Hernandez. The result is a kakigori sundae called Watertrade Wild Weekend with a yuzu-lemon/ginger ice cream, fuji apples, mint kakigori, boba pearls, molasses syrup, roasted soy bean powder, matcha Pocky, and mint leaves. It’s available Saturday and Sunday, September 17 and 18 at the truck.

Foursquare

Texas Keeper Cider

12521 Twin Creek Road, , TX 78652 (512) 910-3409 Visit Website

Lewis Wines

3209 Highway 290 West, Johnson City, Texas 78636 Visit Website

Still Austin Whiskey Co.

440 East Saint Elmo Road, , TX 78745 (512) 276-2700 Visit Website
Foursquare

Bésame

3901 Promontory Point Dr, Austin, Texas 78744 Visit Website

Fairmont Austin

101 Red River Street, , TX 78701 (512) 600-2000 Visit Website

Batch Craft Beer & Kolaches

3220 Manor Road, , TX 78723 (512) 401-3025 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

Oktoberfest in Austin: Where to Celebrate With Beer and Brats

By Nadia Chaudhury

Looks Like the Former Russian House Is Opening a New Restaurant in North Loop

By Nadia Chaudhury

Fancy South Austin Hotels Are Opening Trendy Listening Bars With Records and Cocktails

By Nadia Chaudhury

An Irish Pub Is Taking Over Winebelly’s Space on Oltorf

By Nadia Chaudhury

Massive Planned Indoor Dog Park for Domain Changes Name and Adds Downtown Location

By Nadia Chaudhury

One of San Francisco’s Best Ramen Restaurants Is Coming to Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world