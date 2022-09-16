Looks Like the Former Russian House Is Opening a New Restaurant in North Loop

While downtown Eastern European restaurant the House (formerly known as Russian House) closed earlier this summer, it seems like the restaurant isn’t gone forever. Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) permitting shows that the company behind the restaurant is taking over the closed New American restaurant Sala & Betty address at 5201 Airport Boulevard in North Loop.

The name of the new restaurant is ATX Grill RH, according to the TABC permitting, and presumably, the “RH” refers to “Russian House.” The owner listed on the permit is Russian Bistro Nazdorovye Inc, which is the same company behind Russian House/House. The agent of that company is Narumol Anderson, and the president Varda Salkey (who also goes by Varda Monamour), who is the co-owner of House. The permit was filed on September 8.

Monamour and husband/chef Vladimir Gribkov opened Russian House in 2012 in downtown Austin on East Fifth. They slimmed the name to just House earlier this February because Russia had just invaded Ukraine, starting the still-ongoing war. They wanted to be sensitive and become a place for people against the war.

Much like a lot of Austin right now, there’s a development in the works for that East Fifth block, meaning the restaurant would have to be demolished. In light of that, Monamour decided to close the restaurant officially in late May but noted that they were working on “new opportunities” in the Facebook post announcement and commented that they were looking for a new location. Eater has reached out for more information.

Sala & Betty owner and chef Teresa Wilson opened her casual New American restaurant in 2015. She closed her business in July because she wanted to retire. That social media announcement post noted that there was something new opening in the space, and her brother noted that it wouldn’t come from the restaurant’s family.