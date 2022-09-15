A new Irish pub is opening in South Austin. Kelly’s Irish Pub will open at 519 West Oltorf Street in the Dawson neighborhood beginning sometime this fall. This new bar is taking over the former wine restaurant/tapas bar Winebelly, which closed all of a sudden earlier this year.

Behind Kelly’s are partners Joshua Bomb (who co-owns several bars in the Austin area, including Moontower Saloon and Vincent’s Sports Pub) and James Kelly (who is from Ireland). “I knew that Austin could use a neighborhood Irish pub,” Bumb writes to Eater, and that Kelly “was the real deal,” hence the name.

Kelly’s will serve a food menu of Irish and American pub dishes, potentially with shepherd’s pies and fish and chips. Obviously, there will be beer, and Bumb notes that the staff will learn how to pour Guinness drafts perfectly (it’s a whole thing).

The plan is to open Kelly’s in three phases, starting around early November 2022 and ending around St. Patrick’s Day in March 2023.

The Tran family opened Winebelly in 2013 and had expanded with a nearby restaurant Phoebe’s Diner (now with a second location downtown), and a now-closed nail salon. They announced the shutter of WInebelly in January 2022.

Other Irish pubs in Austin include B.D. Riley’s (which actually closed its downtown location in 2020, but its Mueller one remains open), Foxy’s Proper, and Texas mini chain Jack and Ginger’s (its second location is in Dallas).

