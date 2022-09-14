Massive Planned Indoor Dog Park for Domain Changes Name and Adds Downtown Location

Turns out that Canine Commons, that giant indoor dog park that was announced back in November 2019 with a spring 2020 opening has since changed its name and opening schedule. Now it’s called Wünderhund with two planned locations but no projected opening dates. It’ll open somewhere in the Domain (as originally divulged) as well as downtown Austin. The idea remains the same: an indoor dog park with a lot of technology features to track the pups, plus coffee, Wi-Fi, lounging space, and a whole membership structure. There are also plans to open in Arizona, Nashville, and Omaha. People who already signed up for memberships but now want refunds since the Austin locations haven’t opened yet can request them online.

Austin restaurant gets national accolade

Food magazine Bon Appetit released its finalized list of the 10 best restaurants in the country today. This includes Austin Caribbean restaurant Canje by executive chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph, which opened in October 2021. The writer highlighted his salted fish fritters, beef curry and roti, pepperpot, the wild bass in rum sauce, and the tres leches cake. The publication also included recipes for the pepperpot and bass dish. The longlist, which was published last week, also included Austin’s New American wine restaurant Birdie’s.

International grocery store opening

Michigan-based global supermarket Fresh International Market is opening an Austin location. The array emphasizes pan-Asian items. It’ll be found at 12815 North I-35, Suite 800 in Parmer Center. There is no opening date, the website notes that it is “coming soon.” Founder Bowen Kou opened the first location in Lansing, Michigan in 2012, and it has since expanded into Indiana, Illinois, and Missouri, with a planned shop for Raleigh, North Carolina.

Pizza chain opening

Pizza and taproom chain Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom opened an Austin location last month in mid-August. It’s found at 8300 North Farm-to-Market Road 620, Suite K200, near Lake Travis. The menu includes choose-your-own and signature wood-fired pizza as well as wood-fired sandwiches, and lots of beer. Its hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and then from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Tracking Austin restaurant events

Hill Country winery with Oregon roots Summer Revival Wine Co. is throwing a wine party with East Austin cafe Bento Picnic this week. There are several paired food dishes, such as scallops and whipped eggplant, braised brisket, and chicken skewers, all paired with wine. Tickets are $19 for just wine, $58 for just food, and $76 for both, and it takes place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 15.