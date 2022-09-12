 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Emmer & Rye’s New Mediterranean Restaurant in San Antonio Opens in September

Expect charred eggplant dips, beef and lamb dumplings with yogurt, and knafeh from TLV chef Berty Richter’s new restaurant Ladino

by Nadia Chaudhury

A blue printed plate of fish kebabs and beans.
The fish kofta from Ladino.
Ladino

The new Mediterranean restaurant from the hospitality group behind Emmer & Rye is opening in San Antonio this month. Ladino will open at within the Pearl district at 200 East Grayson Street, Suite 100 on Monday, September 19.

The new restaurant, helmed by executive chef Berty Richter, will focus on what it describes as “Middle Eastern and Balkan cuisine,” with dishes made using a charcoal grill. This means pita with plenty of dips like charred eggplant, hummus, and smoked whitefish caviar with carp roe; beef and lamb dumplings with yogurt, kebabs, and lamb belly ribs. There is also agristada, a dish of tilefish with a lemon-egg sauce and urfa peppers. Desserts will include knafeh, a soaked layered-dough dessert with cheese or cream. For drinks, there will be wines and liquors.

This is Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group’s first San Antonio restaurant. It also operates the New American restaurant Emmer, live-fire restaurant Hestia, tapas cocktail bar Kalimotxo, fast-casual food stall stand Henbit, Israeli food stall stand TLV, and Caribbean restaurant Canje, all in Austin.

Ladino is the Judeo-Spanish language from which the restaurant takes its name, and which Richter spoke with his family growing up in Israel. He opened food truck Hummus Among Us in 2017. He closed the truck in 2019 when he partnered with Emmer & Rye’s Kevin Fink and Tavel Bristol-Joseph and opened TLV in 2019.

The new restaurant’s hours will be from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday, and then from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

This is the latest Austin-backed restaurant to open in the Pearl this month. The owners of Austin brunch restaurant Paperboy are opening a Mexican and American comfort food restaurant, Full Goods Diner, on Thursday, September 22.

A round plate of a brown custard topped with crumbled pistaschios.
The knafeh from Ladino.
Ladino

Ladino

