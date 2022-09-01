 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Longtime Austin Tea Cafe the Steeping Room Is Closing

The co-founders want to open a tea tasting room though

by Nadia Chaudhury
An array of breakfast dishes on plates such as toast, scones, and cookies, with a mug of tea.
Dishes and teas at the Steeping Room.
The Steeping Room

Longtime Austin tea cafe the Steeping Room is closing later this month. The Rosedale cafe/restaurant/market’s last day on 4400 North Lamar Boulevard will be on Saturday, September 14.

Co-founders Emily Morrison and Amy March decided to not renew Steeping Room’s lease. Via a statement, they shared that they wanted to focus on other areas after running a restaurant for the past 15 years.

But that doesn’t mean the duo will stop being involved in the tea world. They want to eventually open a tea tasting room for classes and group tastings. There are still plans to host pop-ups and events, and offer catering. At the same time, Morrison and March also want to work on further developing the online tea shop and bolster wholesale teas in other Texas cities. March is also working on creating frozen doughs and baking mixes for retail, as well as a cookbook featuring the staff’s recipes and her experiences.

The Steeping Room served breakfast and lunch egg dishes, bowls, salads, scones, tea sandwiches, and pastries, with lots of cups of tea and coffee, as well as nice tea services. There are also retail teas.

Morrison and March opened the cafe/restaurant/market in 2007 in the Domain and expanded with the Rosedale location in 2012. They closed the Domain location in early 2018.

Foursquare

The Steeping Room

4400 N Lamar Blvd, , TX 78756 (512) 467-2663 Visit Website

