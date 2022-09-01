New American Restaurant Second Bar Is Taking Over All of East Austin Hotel’s Restaurants

New American restaurant Second Bar + Kitchen is opening a new location in East Austin. It’ll be found within the East Austin Hotel at 1108 East Sixth Street starting on Thursday, September 15.

This new Second Bar is taking over East Austin Hotel’s current restaurants and bar spaces, which means the shuttering of ground floor casual diner Sixth and Waller, rooftop bar the Upside, and Pool Bar.

This hotel opening also makes sense seeing as both the restaurant and hotel are operated by parent company La Corsha Hospitality Group. The original Second Bar closed in 2020 after 10 years of service, because its lease was up and the company couldn’t work out a renewal deal. The restaurant’s Domain Northside (within the Archer Hotel) and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport locations remained open during this time though.

At the hotel takeover, expect Second Bar’s usual array of New American dishes that made the restaurant popular, including the Congress Burger, made with a brisket chuck patty plus onion confit, and Swiss cheese; pizzas like the Black and Blue topped with black truffles, blue cheese, and dates; and truffle fries. As for drinks, there will be cocktails, beer, and wine.

This location will be helmed by executive chef Gerard Kenny, who started at the company in 2021. Before that, he had worked at Mexican restaurant La Condesa and still-supposedly-temporarily-closed French restaurant Le Politique.

La Corsha regional vice president of food and beverage and founder David Bull opened the original restaurant in 2010, along with his tasting menu restaurant Congress (which closed in 2015). That downtown space is being turned into a location of Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chão. East Austin Hotel and its restaurants/bars opened in 2019.

The East Austin Second Bar hours will be from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and then from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. There will be breakfast and brunch hours too.