Iconic Local Bakery Texas French Bread Returns to Farmers Markets

Longtime Austin bakery Texas French Bread’s wares are now available for the first time since January, at both locations of Texas Farmers Market. Texas French Bread is selling its breads, cookies, and pastries at Lakeline on Saturdays and Mueller on Sundays. Texas French Bread’s building was destroyed in a fire in January, but its bakery operations moved to commercial kitchen space Prep ATX in July to be able to continue baking. Owner Murph Willcott is also planning to open a food truck at the 2900 Rio Grande Street address in the fall.

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse Opening in Mueller

Pizzeria and taproom Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse is opening a third Austin location in Mueller in October, at 1905 Aldrich Street, as reported by Community Impact. Aviator is known for pizzas, wings, and a massive wall of beer taps. The local mini-chain opened in Elgin in 2014 before expanding to South Austin in 2016.

Local Cookware Brand Made In Builds New HQ with Test Kitchen

Austin-based cookware company Made In is building out a new headquarters, which will include a test kitchen. The cookware brand, known for its ubiquitous Instagram presence in partnership with lauded chefs, plans to use the test kitchen mostly for video content, but may open it up for dinner events and cooking classes later. The new building will be near their current building on St. Elmo Road.