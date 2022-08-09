 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New Truck Full of Little Mexican Fried Sandwiches Will Open in Austin

Lonche Bar will debut sometime this August

by Nadia Chaudhury
Coming attractions
Coming attractions
Eater

A new food truck dedicated to Nuevo Progreso, Mexico-style sandwiches is opening in Austin. Lonche Bar is planning on opening at a location to be determined still somewhere in the city by the end of August.

The star of the truck’s menu is touting miniature lonches, which are small fried sandwiches made with bolillo rolls. The fillings include minced beef, seared chicken, flank steak, pork carnitas, and vegan chorizo; plus other ingredients such as cabbage, tomatoes, cilantro, guacamole, fried queso, and jalapenos; and additional salsas like the spicy salsa de arbol, tomatillo salsa, and sour cream. Orders are available in quantities, from two to four.

Along with the sandwiches, there will be bowls too. Other items include street elotes, chips with queso, and loaded beans with meat and queso fresco. The rolls are being baked by a Rio Grande Valley baker in the south Texas region.

Co-owners and co-founders Antonio and Karla Rodgriguez were raised in South Texas (he was born there, she was born in Mexico), and wanted to serve lonches in the Central Texas city. “Nobody in Austin, or even San Antonio, has these mini-lonches, so we decided to be the first to bring it to fruition,” writes Antonio via email to Eater. “We saw it as an opportunity to bring delicious street foods from Nuevo Progresso, Mexico to Austin, Texas.”

They also run McAllen-based Mexican restaurant Tingy, which opened a location in Austin in September 2021, but closed sometime this year. They do eventually want to turn it into a food truck.

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

Iconic Local Bakery Texas French Bread Returns to Farmers Markets

By Erin Russell

South Korean Bakery Chain Paris Baguette Opens in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

East Sixth Pub Finally Reopens After Damages From 2021 Winter Freeze

By Erin Russell

Austin’s Detroit-Style Pizzeria Via 313 Staffers Are Unionizing

By Nadia Chaudhury

SF Indian Restaurant Opens in Austin With Loaded Naans and Burritos

By Nadia Chaudhury

Mega-Dog-Friendly Bar Haven Is Coming to Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world