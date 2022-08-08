South Korean Bakery Chain Paris Baguette Opens in Austin

South Korean bakery chain Paris Baguette opened its first Austin location this month. The 110 Jacob Fontaine Lane bakery debuted in the Highland neighborhood on August 4.

The chain’s known for its Korean and French baked goods — fruit and cream-filled brioches, mochi doughnuts, red bean buns, croissants, tarts, pain aux raisins, egg tarts, and so much more. Then there are the prettily decorated decadent cakes, available by the slice or whole, as well as different types of bread, such as baguettes (duh), milk bread, and croissant loaves.

It’s not just sweets, there are savory food items, such as sandwiches (yes, some made on baguettes), wraps, and salads. Drinks-wise, there are hot and iced coffee and espresso beverages, matchas, teas, and hot chocolates.

The Austin location features indoor and outdoor seating. Online ordering isn’t available yet.

Co-owner/founder Hur Young-in opened the first Paris Baguette in 1986, and he and the family eventually formed the ownership company SPC Group in 2004. Paris Baguette expanded globally and opened the first American location in Los Angeles in 2005. There are also two locations in Houston and three in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

There are other similar Asian bakery chains in Austin too, just a seven-minute drive away from Paris Baguette: Korean-French bakery Tous Les Jours and Taiwanese bakery 85C Bakery.

