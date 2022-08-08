East Sixth Pub Finally Reopens After Damages From 2021 Winter Freeze

East Sixth bar and restaurant Hi Hat Public House has reopened after a year and a half closure following damage from 2021’s Winter Storm Uri. Hi Hat reopened at 2121 East Sixth Street on July 21.

The updated Hi Hat offers an expanded food menu, including lion’s mane lettuce wraps and a chicken crepinette, to go along with favorites such as the burgers and sandwiches, plus a Sunday jazz brunch menu. The bar also offers a new cocktail menu and several rotating beers.

Hi Hat was forced to close in February 2021 after the building’s fire sprinkler system burst during the freeze, totaling the ground floor where the bar is located, caving in the kitchen ceiling, and leaving owner Steve Schrader feeling “helpless and overwhelmed,” as he tells Eater. Schrader reports that the first floor had to be stripped to the studs, floor to ceiling, in order to let the wood dry to be able to rebuild and reopen. After the building finally dried properly, Schrader had to deal with labor and materials shortages to complete the rebuild, staying afloat with an economic injury disaster loan. Regarding the damages, Schrader says the landlord took care of the water damage repair and Hi Hat was responsible for replacing equipment with the help of insurance.

“In the blink of an eye, things can drastically change,” says Schrader. “The time away provided an opportunity to focus on what is important to improve the daily lives of our employees and ourselves which brings a better experience for our customers.”

Hi Hat opened in December 2012 and will celebrate its 10-year anniversary this year.

