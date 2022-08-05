SF Indian Restaurant Opens in Austin With Loaded Naans and Burritos

San Francisco Indian chain restaurant Curry Up Now quietly opened its first Austin location this summer. The 3100 Esperanza Crossing, Suite 130 restaurant in the Domain Northside opened in early July. The menu includes chaats, burritos, thalis, and loaded naans, among other dishes. The new restaurant appears to have taken over a location of salad chain Mad Greens, which closed sometime in 2021. Its hours are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and then from 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

Vegan truck closing alert

Chinese vegan truck Plow Bao is closing this month because owner and operating manager Joyce Ni is moving out of Texas. Its last day of service will be on Saturday, August 20.

Coming attractions

Looks like Dallas chain Velvet Taco is opening a Round Rock restaurant, as reported by Community Impact. It’ll be found at 211 North. A.W. Grimes Boulevard sometime in 2023.

Cider and beer specials

Austin Eastciders and Austin-based hot sauce company Yellowbird teamed up to create a special cider. The pineapple habanero cider is a combination of Eastciders’s popular pineapple cider with Yellowbird’s habanero hot sauce. The drink is available at Eastciders’s two tasting rooms on Barton Springs and Springdale roads right now.

Austin brewery Zilker Brewing Company is creating a special release of its Parks & Rec beer for nonprofit Austin Parks Foundation’s 30th anniversary. The beer is available at retailers like H-E-B and Central Market, as well as the brewery’s taproom. A portion of the can’s proceeds will go towards the nonprofit.

Forthcoming brewery winners

Texas Craft Brewers Guild announced the winners of its membership grant program, given to forthcoming breweries in the state. This includes Monarch Brewing Company, which plans on opening in Austin.

Tracking Austin events

Austin nonalcoholic beverage company Kin Euphorics is hosting a party for its new flavor this weekend. Also on deck will be burger pop-up Le Beef and popsicles from Austin pastry chef Amanda Rockman, plus a DJ set by the Bros Fresh. It takes place at East Austin bar Kitty Cohen’s on Sunday, August 7 from 4 to 7 p.m.

