California Bakery Known for Its Decadent Buttercream Layer Cakes Is Coming to Austin

California bakery chain SusieCakes is opening its first Austin location this year. The bakery will open at 3267 Bee Caves Road, Suite 123 in the Old Tarlton Center near Rollingwoodsometime in late September.

The bakery bakes up decadent and decorative bright layer cakes and cupcakes. There’s the vanilla celebration cake, a six-layer cake with sugar confetti and blue frosting; the marble cake with vanilla and chocolate cakes, chocolate chips, and vanilla and chocolate buttercreams; and the pecan-golden raising-studded carrot cake with praline fillings. Cupcakes include coconut, red velvet, and flourless chocolate. The bakery also whips up cookies and sometimes bars and pies.

Owner Susan Sarich, who grew up in Chicago, opened the bakery in Los Angeles in 2006, using recipes from her two grandmothers. There are now over 20 locations throughout California and the Dallas-Fort Worth area. There had been two Houston locations, but those have since closed. She also actually moved her company’s headquarters and her family to Texas.

