 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

California Bakery Known for Its Decadent Buttercream Layer Cakes Is Coming to Austin

SusieCakes is opening its first local bakery on Bee Caves Road

by Nadia Chaudhury
A layer cake with teal frosting and yellow cake with a slice cut out of it on a cake stand and a slice of that cake on a plate, near party hats.
The vanilla celebration cake from SusieCakes.
SusieCakes

California bakery chain SusieCakes is opening its first Austin location this year. The bakery will open at 3267 Bee Caves Road, Suite 123 in the Old Tarlton Center near Rollingwoodsometime in late September.

The bakery bakes up decadent and decorative bright layer cakes and cupcakes. There’s the vanilla celebration cake, a six-layer cake with sugar confetti and blue frosting; the marble cake with vanilla and chocolate cakes, chocolate chips, and vanilla and chocolate buttercreams; and the pecan-golden raising-studded carrot cake with praline fillings. Cupcakes include coconut, red velvet, and flourless chocolate. The bakery also whips up cookies and sometimes bars and pies.

Owner Susan Sarich, who grew up in Chicago, opened the bakery in Los Angeles in 2006, using recipes from her two grandmothers. There are now over 20 locations throughout California and the Dallas-Fort Worth area. There had been two Houston locations, but those have since closed. She also actually moved her company’s headquarters and her family to Texas.

SusieCakes [Austin]

3267 Bee Caves Road, Suite 123, Austin, Texas 78746 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

Mega-Dog-Friendly Bar Haven Is Coming to Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Eater Austin's Heatmap Archive

By Eater Staff

New Mexican Restaurant Full of Eggy Breakfast Tortas Opens in Blackland

By Nadia Chaudhury

North Austin Mexican Restaurant Slings Vegan Birria Tacos and Burritos

By Nadia Chaudhury

A Cuban Sandwich Truck Is Bringing Little Havana Vibes to Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

What to Eat and Drink During Pride in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world