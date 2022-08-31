 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

James Beard Media Award-Winning Chef Sophia Roe to Appear at SXSW 2023

The Daytime Emmy-nominated Counter Space host will speak at next year’s massive festival

by Polly Anna Rocha
A woman in a flowy black-gray-white dress.
Chef Sophia Roe at the Met Gala in 2021.
Ray Tamarra/GC Images

While South by Southwest (SXSW) isn’t happening until 2023, the massive Austin conference-slash-festival announced the first slate of featured speakers set to appear at the festival next year. This includes New York City chef Sophia Roe, who won a James Beard Media Award this year.

Roe is the host of Vice’s cooking-centric television show Counter Space. The show was nominated twice for the Daytime Emmys, first her as the host in 2021 and the second for the program in 2022. She also won the Emerging Voice category in the James Beard Foundation’s media awards this year.

The chef had worked in various restaurants and catering companies, until she decided to switch to sharing her creative cooking on social media. She also runs the culinary studio Apartment Miso with her partner Chris Calderon.

Expect additional announcements for SXSW’s food-dedicated track later on. Other not-food-related speakers include track and field Olympian Allyson Felix, Indeed CEO Chris Hyans, and founder of Kind snacks Daniel Lubetzky. Other featured sessions include panels such as one about data privacy in light of the Roe v. Wade overruling.

This year’s SXSW looked very different, with a slew of COVID protocols amid a return to in-person festivities after being canceled in 2020 due to the beginning of the pandemic and a virtual year in 2021, resulting in a slight decrease in turnout.

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2022’s Food Lineup Includes Southern Restaurant Hoover’s and Bagel Shop Nervous Charlie’s

By Nadia Chaudhury

Former Foreign & Domestic Chef Is Opening Vietnamese Comfort Food Truck

By Erin Russell

UT Longhorns’ Best Football Player Decided to Create a Mustard

By Nadia Chaudhury

Rainey Street Bar Is Closing Because of Downtown Development

By Nadia Chaudhury

A New South Austin Bar With Boozy Aguas Frescas Will Open in the Fall

By Nadia Chaudhury

The Best Things the Eater Austin Team Ate This Week: Tomato-Burrata Salad and a Nice Lunch

By Erin Russell and Nadia Chaudhury

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world