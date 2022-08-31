 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2022’s Food Lineup Includes Southern Restaurant Hoover’s and Bagel Shop Nervous Charlie’s

Partake in tacos, barbecue, and chicken cones while watching the Chicks, SZA, Lil Nas X, Kacey Musgraves, and Paramore perform at the city’s biggest music festival

by Nadia Chaudhury
Fried chicken pieces in a white cardboard cone being held up in front of a metal trailer.
A chicken cone from Mighty Cone.
Jackie Lee Young for ACL Fest 2021

Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) is coming up again this fall, taking place over the course of two weekends in October, with musical performances by big bands and musicians such as the Chicks, SZA, Lil Nas X, Kacey Musgraves, and Paramore. As per usual, the festival also involves a lot of food vendors from local Austin restaurants, trucks, and other such businesses, all of which were announced yesterday through a poster.

First-timers include Southern restaurant Hoover’s Cooking, bagel shop Nervous Charlie’s, barbecue truck LeRoy & Lewis’s loaded fry truck Mama Fried, Chinese fast-casual restaurant Bao’d Up, Sawyer & Co.’s taco restaurant De Nada Cantina, Red River Tex-Mex restaurant Pelons, and Portland-based Voodoo Doughnuts (which does have an Austin location).

It makes sense that beer garden and German restaurant Koko’s Bavarian is showing up at ACL for the first time since co-partner Jesse Herman is involved with C3 Productions, the Austin-based concert/events company that puts on the festival. (Both Herman and chef Tim Love are also cooking at C3’s other big Austin event, the Austin Food & Wine Festival, later this year.)

East Austin casual bar and restaurant the Cavalier is stepping in in place of its offshoot New Orleans-ish Wicky’s Walkup (which served last year). San Antonio chef Jason Dady slightly swapped his ACL projects from Wing Dady last year to Nacho Dady & Wings this year (presumably adding nachos to the chicken wings mix).

Notably, the larger Austin-based taco chains — Torchy’s and Tacodeli — aren’t on the list, but barbecue truck Micklethwait Crafts Meats (which is also at the festival) is bringing its taco-offshoot Taco Bronco again this year, plus De Nada and Pelons (see above)

This is the festival’s second year during these COVID-19 times, the 2020 event was canceled. For 2022, there are no COVID-19 safety measures this year. Last year, attendees were required to show proof of either vaccinations or negative tests within three days of attending.

ACL Music Festival takes place from Friday, October 7 through Sunday, October 9, and then again from Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16, at Zilker Park. Three-day passes are already sold out, but individual daily tickets are still available.

ACL Eats 2022 Lineup

* denotes newcomers

  • Amy’s Ice Creams
  • Austin’s Pizza
  • Bananarchy
  • Bao’d Up*
  • Blenders & Bowls
  • Burro Cheese Kitchen
  • The Cavalier
  • Chi’lantro
  • Come & Take It Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
  • De Nada Cantina*
  • East Side King
  • Flyrite Chicken
  • Four Brothers Venezuelan Kitchen
  • GoodPop
  • Happy Chicks
  • Homie Fries
  • Hoover’s Cooking*
  • JuiceLand
  • Kababeque
  • Koko’s Bavarian*
  • Lambas Indian Kitchen
  • Lonesome Dove
  • Mama Fried*
  • Micklethwait Craft Meats
  • The Mighty Cone
  • Mmmpanadas
  • Nacho Dady & Wings*
  • Nervous Charlie’s*
  • The Original Black’s Barbecue
  • Pelons Tex Mex*
  • Shawarma Point
  • Skull & Cakebones
  • Sno-Beach Sno-Cones
  • Southside Flying Pizza
  • Taco Bronco
  • Tiff’s Treats
  • Tiny Pies
  • Voodoo Doughnuts*
  • Wholly Cow Burgers

