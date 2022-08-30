 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UT Longhorns’ Best Football Player Decided to Create a Mustard

Because mustard and football go together like tailgating and hot dogs

by Nadia Chaudhury
A person in an orange-and-white football jersey and helmet running with a football in a stadium.
UT Longhorn football player Bijan Robinson at a game in April.
Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas Longhorns’ football star and in-demand NFL draft pick Bijan Robinson is selling his own mustard, because, why not? Mustard and football together make sense, much like tailgates and burgers and hot dogs. The 20-year-old running back teamed up with Austin-based creative company Callen to create the condiment.

Robinson worked with Austin chef Joe Gentempo on Bijan Robinson’s Bijan Mustardson, The football player wanted to make something that isn’t “too spicy” and would “appeal to a broad palette,” according to the press release. This resulted in dijon mustard.

Gentempo has consulted for McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality, and he was a corporate executive chef for Kimpton Hotels and executive chef for Dripping Springs luxury resort Camp Lucy.

The mustard is part of a whole Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal, which allows college players to enter into deals using the three, something that the NCAA allowed in 2021. A press release for the mustard also notes that Robinson has an “equal stake” in the Bijan Mustardson LLC. The bottles are being sold online and in all Texas Central Markets, as of August 23.

Sports folks creating foods isn’t a new thing. Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz has a whole dips/salsa/tortilla chips line, tennis player Maria Sharapova’s gummy candy line, and NFL player Rob Gronkowski’s cereal.

A person in a black football jersey with yellow trim and letters/numbers reading “BIJAN 5” holding a bottle of mustard.
Bijan Robinson with his mustard.
Bijan Robinson’s Bijan Mustardson

