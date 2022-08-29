 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A New South Austin Bar With Boozy Aguas Frescas Will Open in the Fall

Inspired by the vibrant bars and cafes of Mexico City, Lulu’s will be bringing fresh, fruity cocktails to Menchaca Road

by Nadia Chaudhury
Plastic glasses with juices and ice cubes.
Lulu’s will serve boozy aguas frescas.
A new bar taking its cues from Mexico City and South Austin will open this fall. Lulu’s will be found on 10402 Menchaca Road, Suite 3 starting sometime in mid-September or early October in the far south Austin area.

The bar will serve Mexican cocktails, including palomas, as well as choose-your-own boozy aguas frescas, where people can mix and match liquors to the fresh fruit juices.

Behind Lulu’s co-owners are mother-and-daughter duo Lourdes Garcia, and Maritza Gonzales. Partnering with them are their husbands/Gonzales’s father. Garcia and her husband/Gonzales’s father were born in Mexico City, and Gonzales and her then-to-be-husband were born and raised in the South Austin area.

“We wanted to create a space that encompasses both cities,” explained Gonzales to Eater over email. “Lulu’s will have the aesthetic of cafes and bars in Mexico City and the friendly South Austin vibe that Austinites have grown to love.”

Gonzales is also designing the space, which will entail a lot of plants and cacti, as well as neutral/earthy tone colors. The bar’s name is Garcia’s nickname and Gonzales’s middle name.

Lulu’s will be found along the same stretch of Menchaca Road as Lustre Pearl South, the Hive, Armadillo Dean, and South Austin Beer Garden.

