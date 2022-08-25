New Vegan Oaxacan Restaurant and Revamped Vegan Cafe Open in Tarrytown

Vegan restaurant the Beer Plant turned its next-door cafe into a new all-vegan combination daytime coffee shop-nighttime Oaxacan restaurant this summer. The a.m. portion — Tellus Joe — debuted on July 4, and the p.m. half — Tellus — opened as of Thursday, August 25, both at 3108 Windsor Road in Tarrytown.

Tellus Joe’s morning and lunchtime services include vegan breakfast tacos, such as the Trailblazer with fried avocado, migas, pickled celery, purple cabbage, and Buffalo sauce; the Terlingua with vegan breakfast sausage, migas, chili crisps, green onions, and sesame seeds; and the Two Step with potatoes, beans, and avocado. Then there’s a biscuit breakfast sandwich with a vegan egg patty and sausage, plus vegan cheddar cheese. There are also pastries, as well as coffees and teas with non-dairy milks.

Tellus’s dinner service focuses on Oaxacan cuisine which is completely vegan. Expect, tlayudas with black lentils and cashew crema, aguachile negro, and coffee-rubbed cauliflower steaks with carrot mole. As for drinks, there will be agave spirits, plus cocktails and natural wines.

Via a press release, co-owners wife-and-husband Sarah and Ray McMackin shared that they’re not necessarily tied to the idea of keeping the dinnertime Tellus only as a vegan Oaxacan restaurant and they’re open to changing the focus if it happens in the future. Nevertheless, there are plans for live jazz and blues performances in the future. Reservations are recommended.

Behind the restaurant’s two menus is new executive chef and general manager Emily Rayburn. The base name Tellus is Latin for “earth.”

Tellus Joe actually opened in September 2020 with a similar vegan tacos-pastries-coffee menu, but temporarily closed sometime in the fall of 2021. The McMackins opened Beer Plant in 2016.

Tellus Joe’s hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily; Tellus’s hours are from 5 to 10 p.m. nightly.